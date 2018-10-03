`

Premier League LIVE: Jose Mourinho branded "embarrassment", Chelsea handed boost in centre-back pursuit , PSG to end Paul Pogba's Manchester United nightmare, Liverpool star backed to find form

0
Have your say

Manchester United legend calls Jose Mourinho "embarrassing", Juventus target Manchester City star and Mohamed Salah backed to find form

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's future continues to be under scrutiny following 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jose Mourinho's future continues to be under scrutiny following 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire