Premier League LIVE: Jose Mourinho branded "embarrassment", Chelsea handed boost in centre-back pursuit , PSG to end Paul Pogba's Manchester United nightmare, Liverpool star backed to find form Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Manchester United legend calls Jose Mourinho "embarrassing", Juventus target Manchester City star and Mohamed Salah backed to find form Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Jose Mourinho's future continues to be under scrutiny following 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Phil Hay's verdict: Hull City 0 Leeds United 1 - Whites class outshines Tigers with finishing touch still missing League One and Two news LIVE: Bradford City climb out of relegation places, Doncaster Rovers winning run comes to an end, Barnsley held by Plymouth Argyle Phil Hay's verdict: Hull City 0 Leeds United 1 - Whites class outshines Tigers with finishing touch still missing League One and Two news LIVE: Bradford City climb out of relegation places, Doncaster Rovers winning run comes to an end, Barnsley held by Plymouth Argyle