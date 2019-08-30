Players should get credit for upturn, insists Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says that his players deserve plenty of credit having produced two positive performances and arrested a run of three consecutive defeats.

The men from Wetherby Road bounced back from a disappointing 4-2 loss at Dagenham and Redbridge with a 2-1 home win over Stockport County, then took a point from their trip to last year’s National League play-off finalists AFC Fylde.

And, having got their season back on track, the Town chief is now looking for his side to string a run of results together, starting tomorrow when they entertain Dover Athletic at the CNG Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

“They’ve definitely showed a lot of courage,” Weaver said.

“We started the season really well, then had a bad week and everyone outside of the club started questioning everything. The players showed a resilient attitude and ignored all that noise, but obviously we were all disappointed to have lost three in a row.

“It was time to reset, but it’s easy for us as a management team to speak the words, it is the players who have got to put into action what we want them to do.

“But, they have done and credit to them for that. We didn’t get too down after Dagenham, just as we’re not letting ourselves get too high now, however we want to take the confidence from the last two results and build from here.”

With 12 points on the board, Dover currently sit sixth in the National League standings.

They have been in particularly good form away from home, where they have won three times, beating Chesterfield, Barnet and Sutton United in their own back yards.

Meanwhile, FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild has urged his side not to let up ahead of the visit of Solihull Moors tomorrow.

The Shaymen have made a superb start to the season, gaining 16 points from a possible 21, including back-to-back wins over Fylde and Barrow over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“They’re the so-called team to beat,” said Wild. “They’ve done really well last season, and we’re going to make sure our run continues.

“We go in with bags of confidence. Let’s just keep working hard and see where it takes us.”

****

TADCASTER ALBION will be looking to build on their impressive 5-0 Bank Holiday Monday victory over Pickering Town when they travel to Prescot Cables tomorrow in the BetVictor League North West Division.

Curtis Woodhouse’s team currently sit in fifth spot in the league with six points after three games while Prescot are two points further back in 10th.

After narrowly losing to league leaders Workington on Monday, mid-table Pontefract Collieries face another challenge tomorrow when they host second-placed Ramsbottom United.

Elsewhere in the division, 14th-placed Brighouse Town host Droylsden, Ossett United, who are still chasing their first league victory, travel to Colne and basement-side Pickering Town travel to Marine.

In the South East Division, Frickley Athletic will be aiming to pick up their first points of the season from their trip to third-placed Carlton Town.

In first round qualifying action in the FA Vase tomorrow Yorkshire Amateur host Alnwick Town, Nostell Miners Welfare entertain AFC Liverpool, Selby Town travel to Avro, Garforth Town play at Chester-Le-Street Town, Harrogate Railway host West Allotment Celtic, Knaresborough Town have a home tie against Washington and Liversedge entertain Hallam.