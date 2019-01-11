Yorkshire Amateur’s four-point lead at top under threat from in-form Eccleshill United

Yorkshire Amateur will be looking to maintain their stay at the top of the NCE Premier Division when they travel to Eccleshill United tomorrow.

The Ammers’ form has toiled of late with the side picking up one win in their last four games, and they failed to score against Garforth Town last time out as the 13th-placed side ran out 2-0 victors.

But their four-point lead at the top of the division could come under threat with Eccleshill’s last league defeat coming an impressive 10 games ago.

Fourth-placed Knaresborough Town will be hoping to keep pace with those at the top with a trip to Staveley Miners Welfare having lost their last two games after a busy fixture schedule.

Sitting a point and a place above them are Hemsworth Miners Welfare who travel to Liversedge in an all-West Yorkshire fixture in search of their fourth straight win.

Harrogate Railway Athletic travel to Bridlington Town as their quest for survival continues while Garforth Town are away to Penistone Church.

In Division One, AFC Emley, who yesterday announced Marlon Adams as manager until the end of the season, host Rossington Main.

Glasshoughton Welfare (11th) and Nostell Miners Welfare (fifth) travel to Ollerton Town and Harworth Colliery respecitvely.

Sixth-placed Selby Town go to Skegness Town.