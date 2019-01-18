Yorkshire Amateur looking to get back on winning track

Have your say

Yorkshire Amateur will be hoping to remain top of the NCE Premier Division when they host Barton Town tomorrow afternoon, writes ADAM MAY.

The Ammers are a point ahead of Penistone Church, who have a game in hand, and will be looking to notch their first win in four after back-to-back league defeats and a County Cup exit earlier this week.

They face a Barton side who have won twice in six league games and sit rooted in mid-table.

Penistone, meanwhile, will look to increase the difference between themselves and third-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare when the two take on each other at the Fitzwilliam Stadium.

Knaresborough Town’s hopes of consolidating a play-off place could be strengthened when they host Eccleshill Town in seach of their first win in four.

Liversedge travel to another play-off-chasing side in Maltby Main while Harrogate Railway Athletic hope to pull themselves away from relegation when they host Handsworth Parramore.

Garforth Town will look to move seven points ahead of Thackley when they host the struggling side.

In Division One, Glasshoughton Welfare (12th) travel to 11th-placed Rossington Main while AFC Emley, who sit three points above the drop-zone, host mid-table Skegness Town.

Selby Town (seventh) and Nostell Miners Welfare play Shirebrook Town and leaders Campion respectively.

In Evo-Stik League East, Pontefract Collieries will be aiming to consolidate their place in the play-offs when the third-placed side travel to relegation-threatened Spalding United.

With Brighouse Town and Tadcaster Albion not in action, it is a chance for Pontefract to take advantage and record their eighth win in 10 league games.

Ossett United, in sixth, host Carlton Town while Pickering Town (15th) host bottom club, Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Meanwhile, Frickley Athletic travel to Belper Town in a mid-table clash.