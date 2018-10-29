Weaver’s men lose their unbeaten away record at Dagenham

Harrogate Town suffered an afternoon of frustration as they lost out 2-1 on the road at struggling Dagenham & Redbridge.

Simon Weaver’s side went into Saturday’s clash just a point off top spot and unbeaten away from home in the National League.

The opening 35 minutes were extremely even, Mark Beck coming closest to breaking the deadlock when his powerful header was well kept out by Daggers keeper Elliott Justham.

The first half ended with the hosts enjoying a brief, yet ultimately decisive spell of pressure.

The warning signs were there before Alex McQueen ran onto a ball over the top of the Harrogate defence and lifted over James Belshaw with 39 minutes on the clock.

The same player then reacted first when Liam Kitching’s attempted clearance struck him just moments later, racing in on goal and firing home via the base of an upright.

The second period belonged to Town, playing with much more freedom and creating chances at will.

Several opportunities came and went before the excellent Joe Leesley cut inside from the left in the 83rd minute, shimmying his way into the box and past a couple of defenders before smashing an effort in via the underside of the crossbar.

Harrogate laid siege to the home goal in the closing stages, but just couldn’t force an equaliser as defeat saw them drop one place to fifth.

FC Halifax Town’s wait for a league win goes on after they lost 1-0 at home to Eastleigh.

The Shaymen got back to winning ways in midweek against Warrington in the FA Cup, but it’s now six draws and four defeats in the league for Town. Josh Hare’s second-half header proved decisive, but even after a disappointing display, Josh Staunton should have rescued a point late on but blasted over from close range.

****

FARSLEY CELTIC eased into the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy thanks to a 4-1 victory over Brighouse Town.

George Hornshaw gave Farlsey the lead on 37 minutes before James Spencer and Nathan Cartman put Celts into a commanding 3-0 lead.

James Hurtley got a goal back for the visitors before Matthias Britton wrapped up the scoring with nine minutes to go.

Goals from Adam Priestley and Thomas Corner meant Ossett United beat Clitheroe 2-1 in their FA Trophy first round qualifying tie.

A 90th-minute equaliser from Bill Logan earned Pickering Town a 2-2 draw with Droylsden. Josh Greening netted the other goal as the Pikes twice came from behind.

Also in the Trophy, Frickley Athletic lost 3-0 at home to Ramsbottom United.

In the only league action involving our teams in the Evo-Stik East, Pontefract Collieries were defeated 2-1 at Lincoln United. Mark Gray netted Pontefract’s goal.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Yorkshire Amateur moved three points clear at the top following their memorable 5-3 victory at Liversedge.

Ashley Flynn and Callum Charlton both scored braces and Fernando Moke also got on the scoresheet while Brandon Kane, Thomas Brook and Rhys Davies netted for Liversedge.

Third-placed Knresborough Town missed the chance to move into the top two when they could only draw 0-0 against Bottesford Town, while Hemsworth MW dropped to sixth in the league after a 3-0 defeat at Bridlington Town.

Elsewhere, Garforth Town went down 3-1 at Handsworth Parramore while bottom-side Harrogate Railway were pegged back late on and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at next-to-bottom Goole AFC.

Despite early goals from Jack Owen and Kane Reece, fourth-placed Nostell MW slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Campion in Division One.

A brace from Gracjan Klimczak and a goal from Matthew Semley helped fifth-placed Glasshoughton Welfare defeat Shirebrook Town 3-0.

Goals from Ryan Woodhead, Liam Flanagan and Samuel Cable saw Selby Town win 3-2 at East Yorkshire Carnegie, while AFC Emley drew 2-2 at Worsbrough Bridge.