Town top the National league

UNbeaten Harrogate Town went top of the National League last night thanks to a 3-2 win at Gateshead.

Simon Weaver’s men led midway through the first half, fell 2-1 behind before hitting back to win and climb to the highest league position in their history.

Previous leaders Wrexham drew 0-0 at home to FC Halifax Town, who now sit fourth in the table.

Town, with five wins and four draws from their opening nine games, went ahead midway through the first half when Tom White fouled George Thomson in the penalty area and Dominic Knowles converted from the spot.

Gateshead drew level as Fraser Kerr rose highest at the back post to head home Greg Olley’s corner.

Steven Rigg then gave the hosts a 52nd-minute lead, heading in Scott Boden’s cross after a neat move.

But four minutes later Harrogate drew level as Jack Muldoon fired home.

Then Aaron Williams struck the winner five minutes from time after reacting quickest when Warren Burrell’s shot deflected into the box.