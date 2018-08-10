Teams eager for an FA Cup lift

Have your say

many of the Northern Counties East League teams get their FA Cup campaigns under way tomorrow, each hoping to make a winning start in the competition.

After coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in their previous league match, Glasshoughton Welfare begin their FA Cup campaign with an extra preliminary round clash at home to Blyth.

Seon Ripley.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare also start life in the FA Cup with a tough home match against Runcorn Town.

The Miners’ last match demonstrated their goalscoring form, with a 5-2 victory over Hall Road Rangers. Both Bradley Dockerty and Seon Ripley scored a brace of goals, with Jed Rashid netting the other.

Liversedge will host Padiham and will be looking to build on an opening-day 3-1 win at Athersley.

Following their thumping 4-0 victory last weekend, which saw Samuel Cable take home the match ball, Selby Town play host to Wickham.

Knaresborough Town travel to Ashington tomorrow while Harrogate Railway Athletic visit Bridlington Town.

Garforth Town travel to Northallerton Town as they look to get their Cup campaign under way with a win.

Also in Cup action tomorrow are Pickering Town, who travel to Bishop Auckland.

Away from the FA Cup, Yorkshire Amateur travel to Hall Road Rangers in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

The Ammers started their league campaign with a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Bottesford Town.

Elsewhere in the NCEL Division One, AFC Emley will visit Campion tomorrow, with Emley looking to make it two wins from two this season.

Nostell Miners Welfare entertain Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.