Stalemate with high-flying Harriers impresses Guiseley boss O’Neill

Guiseley earned an excellent point against Kidderminster Harriers when they held their high-flying opponents to a 0-0 draw in National North at Nethermoor on Saturday.

Both teams had good opportunities during the opening stages of the game.

Kidderminster forward Ashley Chambers latched onto a ball over the top of the Guiseley defence. He ran into the area on the angle but saw his shot saved by Joe Green.

The hosts nearly took the lead when Alex Purver crossed for Will Thornton who had a free header but he couldn’t get his effort on target.

Neil MacFarlane’s side, should have taken the lead when Chambers stole possession in the area and passed to Ed Williams, who saw his first-time effort go narrowly wide.

Neither side were able to fully take control of the game, with the midfield players cancelling each other out.

Chances were still being created, with Dan Bradley’s shot on the turn only finding the side netting.

Guiseley’s Niall Heaton saw a snap-shot force Brandon Hall into a smart reaction save.

Will Hatfield had a late chance to steal the points for the Lions, firing high and wide from substitute Paul Clayton’s lay off.

With moments to go Williams produced a bit of quality for the visitors as he found Lee Vaughan. But his shot went past the post and the game ended goalless.

Guiseley are next at home tomorrow when they play Blyth Spartans.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “This is a good point. We have faced a top side in this division. We defended well and had chances. It is another game where there are more positives than negatives and that’s something we can build on for the next game.”

Bradford Park Avenue became the first side to beat table-topping Chorley this season.

The hosts secured maximum points on 77 minutes when on-loan Salford striker Jake Beesley steered home a Lewis Knight free-kick.

Minutes later, Chorley were then denied an immediate reply when Courtney Meppen-Walter saw a header hooked off the line by Jamie Spencer in dramatic fashion after meeting a delivery from the left.

York City lost for the first time in seven games following a stoppage-time defeat at fellow play-off hopefuls Telford.

Stephan Morley’s 92nd-minute free-kick secured a 2-1 triumph for the Bucks.

Macaulay Langstaff’s fifth goal of the season had earlier sent the visitors into the interval a goal to the good.

Langstaff beat home keeper Andy Wycherley with a firm downward header after a left-wing cross from former Hibernian midfielder Alex Harris.

But Telford levelled on 73 minutes, as Daryl Knights beat away keeper Adam Bartlett from the edge of the box.

With only seconds remaining, Sean Newton’s foul then gave Morley the chance to curl the winning goal into Bartlett’s top-left corner from 25 yards.