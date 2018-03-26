Scargill and Moxam on target as Pontefract close gap on leaders

Have your say

SECOND-placed pontefract Collieries moved within five points of Premier Division leaders AFC Mansfield with five games in hand, following their 10th-straight league victory – a 2-0 home win over Bridlington Town on Saturday.

Kieran Scargill gave the hosts the lead just before the hour mark and then Aaron Moxam made the game safe with a goal on 68 minutes.

Knaresborough Town players celebrate Sam Cook's goal in their 4-0 victory over Retford. Picture: Craig Dinsdale.

Long-time leaders AFC Mansfield could only manage a 1-1 draw at Garforth Town with Oliver Fearnon equalising, following Mark Simpson’s early opener for the hosts.

Third-placed Pickering Town’s excellent run continued with a 3-0 home win over Parkgate. Ged Dalton, George Bissett and Matthew Turnbull scored the goals that keep Town just three points behind Pontefract.

Ninth-placed Hemsworth MW were defeated 3-1 at Penistone Church with Luke Danville netting their goal.

Elsewhere, fourth-from-bottom Harrogate Railway picked up a crucial 2-1 victory at Liversedge to keep themselves five points clear of Hall Road Rangers who won 2-0 at Staveley MW.

In Division One, Knaresborough Town crushed Retford 4-0 to stay 15 points clear of second-placed Eccleshill United.

Town’s goals came from Brad Walker, Matthew Donnelly, Stephen Bromley and Sam Cook.

Braces from Conor Glavin and Andrew Horbury saw seventh-placed Glasshoughton Welfare record an impressive 4-0 victory at Brigg Town while fifth-placed Yorkshire Amateur went down 1-0 at Winterton Rangers.

Eighth-placed Selby Town drew 1-1 at Worsbrough Bridge thanks to Gary Collier’s equaliser while AFC Emley were 2-1 winners at Ollerton Town with Jordan Townend and Alex Slack both finding the net.

Eighteenth-placed Nostell MW went down 2-1 at Swallownest.