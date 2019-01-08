Sad Guiseley are beached by the Sandgrounders

Guiseley tasted their first defeat of 2019 after a 1-0 loss against Southport in National League North last night.

This was a game in hand for the Lions who knew a win would see them climb the table by as many as five places.

Instead a second-half strike by the Sandgrounders’ Jack Sampson was the difference between the two sides.

After the game Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is obviously a disappointing result as we could have moved up a few places but it wasn’t meant to be.

“They took their goal well, we need to show a reaction on Saturday now.”

The hosts entered this game a place above the visitors and started brightly with Dion Charles getting into the area but his shot was wayward.

Guiseley had a good half-chance, when a long-throw by Niall Heaton was headed on by Alex Purver but Rowan Liburd just wasn’t able to get his shot past several players.

Just before half-time Southport nearly took the lead, when Charles delivered a whipped cross into the area that was headed across the face of goal by Sampson, but luckily for Guiseley no home player was able to make contact with it.

The second-half started with the hosts controlling possession and they soon took the lead when Charles flicked a pass through to Sampson who fired his effort into the top corner.

After conceding Guiseley almost immediately equalised when a corner wasn’t cleared and fell to Scott Smith, but his effort on the half-volley was off target.

At the other end, Smith prevented a goal when he was in the right place to clear Charles poked effort off the line. Try as they might Guiseley just couldn’t force another effort and made the trip back up to Yorkshire with a defeat.

The Lions now aim to get back to winning ways as they travel to Chester on Saturday.

Southport: Hanford, Parry, Edwards, Winnard, Ogle, Morgan, Wood, Charles (Davies 90), Gilchrist (Homson-Smith 76), Bauress, Archer (Sampson 27). Unused subs: Richards, Tibbets.

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Moyo (Clayton 76), Thornton, Halls, Heaton, Smith (Morrison 76), Purver, James, Felix, Liburd, Odejayi (Walters 90). Unused subs: Newall, Green

Referee: Scott Simpson