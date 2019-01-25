Proud boss Simon Weaver aiming to build on Harrogate Town’s big-stage experience

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said he “couldn’t be more proud” of his players after watching them shine on the big stage.

A six-figure audience tuned in to BT Sport’s coverage of Saturday’s 3-1 success over Hartlepool United, the first-ever live television broadcast of a fixture at the CNG Stadium. And those who took in the action were treated to a slick footballing display that Weaver felt aptly showcased everything that is good about his team.

“I said before the game that I wanted us to show what Harrogate Town are all about and I think the lads did great,” the Town boss reflected.

“They turned it on in front of the TV cameras and a really big crowd. Sometimes players can go into their shells in these situations, but we didn’t.

“Everyone was right on it. The passing from minute one was good and we were comfortable in possession throughout.

“We moved the ball quickly, and when we got it to the front players we looked a real threat.

“They deserve a lot of credit for performing under that kind of pressure.

“I’m really proud of how they performed. In fact, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Having recorded back-to-back victories following a run of five games without one, Weaver feels his team now have a platform from which to go on and put a sequence of results together as they look to consolidate their position in the National League play-off places.

“There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room after the game and also a real buzz about the whole place,” he added.

“I’d like to think that we can build on this feeling and this result and put a bit of a run together.”

Sixth-placed Town are without a game in the National League this weekend, while 17th-placed FC Halifax Town tomorrow host third-placed Salford City, part-owned by David Beckham as of this week.

****

Second-placed Farsley Celtic face another tough trip to the east coast tomorrow when they take on fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

The Celts lost their 15-game unbeaten run in a creditable 1-0 defeat at new leaders South Shields last Saturday and boss Adam Lakeland has challenged his players to embark on another impressive run.

He said: “We came into the game against South Shields unbeaten in 15 and we’ve got 17 games left. The challenge now is: can we go on another unbelievable run, and if we can it will see us go close. We’ve got to try and start that at Scarborough.

“If the players can play like they did at South Shields and be a bit more ruthless with their opportunities, then we should be fine.”

Celtic are currently three points behind South Shields but level on points with Warrington Town and Nantwich Town but three points clear of Scarborough.

In Evo-Stik East, second-placed Brighouse Town will look to close the gap on leaders Morpeth Town when they host Marske United tomorrow, while third-placed Pontefract Collieries host Wisbech Town.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Tadcaster Albion entertain Belper Town, sixth-placed Ossett United travel to basement-side Gresley, Frickley Athletic host Stamford and Pickering Town play at Sheffield FC.

Leaders Yorkshire Amateur travel to fourth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the game of the day in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division tomorrow.

Ammers got back to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 victory over Barton Town while Hemsworth suffered a narrow defeat to second-placed Penistone Church.

Another big derby in the top division sees sixth-placed Knaresborough Town host 14th-placed Garforth Town while 15th-placed Liversedge play at Bottesford Town and next-to-bottom Harrogate Railway entertain Barton Town.

In Division One, third-placed Nostell MW travel to Dronfield Town, 13th-placed Glasshoughton Welfare host seventh-placed Selby Town and 15th-placed AFC Emley play at Ollerton Town.