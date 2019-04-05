Pacesetting Farsley Celtic face tough test at promotion-chasing Buxton

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland expects a tough game when his side travel to promotion hopefuls Buxton in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division tomorrow.

The Celts are still currently one point ahead of second-placed South Shields with eight games remaining, and Buxton will relish the challenge as they currently reside in the final play-off place, three points ahead of sixth-placed Gainsborough United.

Lakeland said: “Buxton are a good side, so we expect a tough game. They have some good players and are physical as well, so we need to be ready.”

Meanwhile, second-placed South Shields welcome Hednesford Town, who are 12th.

In Evo-Stik East, second-placed Pontefract Collieries face a mouth-watering clash at home to third-placed Brighouse Town, who are just one point behind Collieries but have played one game more.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Ossett United welcome sixth-placed Tadcaster Albion who are just three points behind United. Twelfth-placed Frickley Athletic play host to 19th-placed Carlton Town who are fighting for their lives two points below the safety line with one game in hand over 18th-placed Spalding United, who travel to Pickering Town.

Hemsworth MW hope to maintain their hold on third place in the Northern Counties East Premier Division when they take a trip to ninth-placed Knaresborough Town on tomorrow. Yorkshire Amateur – who are level on points with Hemsworth – will aim to keep up the pressure as they travel to 12th-placed Barton Town.

Elsewhere, mid-table Liversedge are away to Thackley who are one place behind them, 15th-placed Garforth Town play at Albion Sports and bottom-of-the-table Harrogate Railway face a daunting trip to champions-elect Worksop Town, as they fight to stay in the division with six games left.

In Division One, fourth-placed Nostell MW are away to 11th-placed Swallownest, 10th-placed Glasshoughton Welfare travel to seventh-placed Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and AFC Emley – who are 13th – play away to Rossington Main.