Northern Counties East - Life gets no easier for Garforth with Pontefract next in line

A tough recent run for Garforth Town in the NCE Premier Division will become much more daunting tomorrow, as they welcome a seemingly unstoppable Pontefract Colleries side, who have a return to top spot firmly in their sights.

Despite dropping to third due to cup distractions Pontefract’s winning form has not let up and they will be very confident that they can get the job done at Garforth, who have just one win in 11 games.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Liversedge face a difficult trip to Pickering Town, who hope to continue their strong recent form among a tightly-packed promotion race and will be cautious of a Liversedge side who have significantly improved as of late.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare welcome top side Mansfield Town tomorrow.

Despite not losing since October, Hemworth aim to reassert themselves in the promotion race after dropping valuable points recently against the likes of Albion Sports and Parkgate.

Harrogate Railway will hope to add to Rainworth Miners Welfare’s recent troubles which has left them entering tomorrow’s encounter three points from safety.

Division One sees Selby Town’s strong recent run come under huge threat when they travel to league leaders Knaresbrough Town.

Despite sitting top, Knaresbrough have not taken to the pitch in three weeks, which could open the door for Selby to make possibly their biggest statement yet.

The tight race for second, meanwhile, sees Yorkshire Amateur look to get back to winning ways against Dronfield Town, while in-form Glasshoughton Welfare host an inconsisntent AFC Emley side.

Despite a rare recent win, Nostell Miners Welfare will be up against it tomorrow, making the trip to second-placed Eccleshill hoping to get back to winning ways.