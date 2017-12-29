Northern Counties East: Garforth bid to make lightning strike twice

After fighting off NCE Premier League promotion-favourites Pontefract Collieries 2-1 last Saturday, Garforth Town must do it all over again tomorrow when they make the short trip to the Harratt Nissan Stadium to go for an unlikely double over their local rivals, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

Despite suffering an unexpected loss, Pontefract are still well within touching distance of the league summit, with five games in hand over leaders AFC Mansfield.

A win in this fixture however could be huge for Pontefract to ensure their loss was merely a small scratch on the aura of superiority built up by them over the season.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare will also face a re-run of last Saturday’s outing against league leaders Mansfield, as they aim to put behind them the 5-1 thrashing they suffered against the Bulls and rekindle their fading promotion hopes.

They will be hoping for another small slip up from promotion rivals Pickering Town, who travel to mid-table Liversedge after being held to a 2-2 draw last Saturday.

NCE Division One leaders Knaresborough Town will hope to make it business as usual tomorrow when they travel to promotion contenders Selby Town having already ended their strong recent run last Saturday with a 2-1 victory.

Despite this Selby will take confidence from Saturday’s performance where they forced the league leaders to dig deep for the three points, setting the tone for a very gripping affair between the two tomorrow.

Fellow promotion contenders Yorkshire Amateur, meanwhile, will be desperate to get back to winning ways after two disappointing recent draws. Dronfield Town will this time be the visitors to Yorkshire Amateur who will look to keep in touch of the automatic promotion race.

Glasshoughton Welfare’s return fixture at AFC Emley could also hold more drama, with Glasshoughton snatching a late draw in their previous outing immediately after Josimar Bradshaw looked to have secured victory for AFC Emley.

Nostell Miners Welfare can also kick on from their impressive draw at high-flying Eccleshill United when they welcome them in the return outing at the Welfare Ground.