Non-League: Rowan Liburd’s hat-trick in vain as Lions lose out in nine-goal thriller

Boston United won a nine-goal thriller at Guiseley, 5-4.

This game had plenty of drama and also saw Rowan Liburd get a hat-trick but in a losing effort for the Lions.

Guiseley goal scorer, Kayode Odejayi. PIC: Steve Riding

After a stop-start 10 minutes, it was the visitors who took the lead when Andi Thanoj saw a long-range shot take a deflection and hit the crossbar.

It fell to ex-Guiseley forward Gavin Allott who had a tap-in.

The hosts levelled just minutes later, Cliff Moyo saw his teasing cross expertly headed in by Kayode Odejayi, who made sure his powerful effort couldn’t be stopped.

The very next attack saw the hosts take the lead for the first time as Liburd was threaded through on goal before he placed his effort past George Willis.

Boston were not behind for long as Jay Rollins worked his way into the area. He then fired on the angle and his low drive nestled into the bottom right-hand corner.

Things got even better for the Pilgrims when Lewis Gibbens headed a pass across the face of goal which fell to Rollins who scored from a yard out. The start of the second-half saw the scores level again after George Cantrill passed for Liburd who could not miss with a tap-in.

The pace of the match finally calmed down a little, with both sides knowing just how important the next goal would be.

Boston got their fourth when a corner was only cleared to the edge of the area and it was powered in by Brad Abbott.

The last attack of the game for the away side saw Boston ensure victory as a deep cross found Lewis Gibbens who had a free header.

Liburd claimed his hat-trick with a header but Guiseley lost and are now closer to the drop zone.

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Moyo, Cantrill, Thornton (Clayton 80) Heaton, Halls, Hatfield, Purver, Smith (Morrison 76) Liburd, Odejayi. Unused subs: Starcenko, Worsnop, James.

Boston: Willis, Davies, Qualter, Gibbens, Jackson, Wright (Walker 49) Abbott (Harris 86) Thanoj, Wafula, Rollins, Allott (Wroe 68). Unused subs: Chettle, Johnson.

Referee: Nathanial Cox.

n Harrogate Town’s National League game at Barnet was postponed, while FC Halifax versus Salford City finished goalless.

Farsley Celtic Juniors got back on the three-point trail with a 3-1 Evo-Stik Premier Division win over Scarborough Athletic.

Celtic led from the fourth minute when Jimmy Spencer scored the first of his two goals.

And Farsley added a second just before the break, Spencer on target once again for the visitors.

Sixty-six minutes in the in-form Dave Syers made it 3-0.

Scarborough pegged one goal back after 71 minutes but were unable to turn the tide and Farsley held out comfortably enough on the back of their two-goal cushion.

The Celts are next up against Stafford Rangers in the Integro League Cup tomorrow evening.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, North Ferriby United were edged out 2-1 by visitors Basford United.

Jordan Windass equalised for United but the effort was undone by a 62nd-minute winner for the visitors.

In the East Division, a 55th-minute strike from Aaron Martin earned Brighouse Town a 1-0 win over visiting Marske United.

Four-star Frickley Athletic overran visiting Stamford 4-1 with all the home goals coming in the last 25 minutes after having trailed 1-0 to a 45th-minute Stamford strike.

Jacob Hazell bagged two goals with Tyler Watts and Anthony Wilson also getting on the scoresheet.

Ossett United went one-goal better, beating hosts Gresley 5-0.

Adam Priestley came away with a hat-trick and Thomas Corner a double – claimed in the last 10 minutes of normal-time action.

Pontefract Collieries were also in four-star action.

Their 4-0 success at home to Wisbech came courtesy of goals from Vaughan Redford, in the 21st and 41st minutes, Michael Dunn and Eli Hey, notched four minutes apart over the half-hour mark in the proceedings.

Pickering Town ran into a little trouble at Sheffield FC, going down 3-1 in the end.

Tadcaster Albion had enough in the tank to see off Belper Town 2-1.

Harry Coates and Billy Whitehouse struck early in each half.

Yorkshire Amateur sit second in the NCE League top flight just two points behind leaders Penistone Church with Hemsworth Miners Welfare now in hot pursuit.

Church pipped hosts Albion Sports 1-0 to take top spot, two points clear of second-placed Ammers.

Yorkshire Amateur, meanwhile, were losing 4-1 – at Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Yorkshire Amateur have also played a game more than their two closest rivals though they do hold a six-point cushion over third-placed Welfare for the time being at least.

Hemsworth MW entertain Worksop Town on Saturday, while Penistone entertain Hall Road Rangers and Yorkshire Amateur take on Knaresborough Town. Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Liversedge came up trumps at Bottesford Town, winning 3-2, while Harrogate Railway Athletic came up with the same result at home to Barton Town. Knaresborough Town and visitors Garforth Town couldn’t be separated. It finished one apiece.

Maltby Main proved too strong for visiting Athersley Recreation who were humbled 4-1, while hosts Worksop Town triumphed 5-2 over Thackley.

On Saturday, Garforth Town are gearing up for a home confrontation with Harrogate Railway Athletic, while Liversedge entertain Bridlington.

Thackley have a trip to Staveley MW, and Albion Sports are also on their travels, to Athersley Rec.

In Division One, third-placed Nostell MW were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Dronfield Town.

Glasshoughton Welfare edged a close affair with visiting Selby Town, 1-0, while Armthorpe Welfare held out 2-1 at Harworth Colliery and Ollerton Town were undone 2-0 by visiting AFC Emley.

On Saturday, Emley entertain Carnegie, Glasshoughton are at home to Bolsover and Nostell take on Skegness.