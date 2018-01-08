Non-League: Cockerline sees red as Farsley edged out by Robins

Altrincham bounced back from their defeat at Witton Albion as they ground out a 1-0 victory against a battling Farsley Celtic side in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, writes THOMAS RITCHIE.

James Poole came close for Altrincham as he let fly from the edge of the box on the turn, but Graeme McKibbin produced an outstanding save to prevent the Robins from taking the lead.

Just after the half-hour mark Farsley should have taken the lead, as Isaac Baldwin made a great run before pulling back to a wide-open Dan Cockerline, but he failed to hit the target from 15 yards.

The critical moment in the match came just after the hour, as Cockerline was shown a straight red card after a late but fairly innocuous challenge on Tom Hannigan.

And within three minutes, Jordan Hulme had given Altrincham the lead, winning the ball off Kurt Harris and rounding McKibbin for a simple finish.

Farsley pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing minutes and their best chance fell to Baldwin. He made a terrific, bursting run from inside his own half before firing his effort onto the outside of the post, but Farsley were ultimately unable to get back on level terms.

Elsewhere, Frickley Athletic continued their promotion push in Division One South with a 1-0 victory over Loughborough Dynamo, Danny Frost scoring the only goal midway through the second half.

In Division One North, Brighouse Town bounced back from their New Year’s Day defeat to Tadcaster Albion with a 2-1 win over Kendal Town. Aaron Martin and Callum Robinson were on target for Brighouse, with a late goal from Kendal’s Ben Thomas.

Ossett Town have now won just one of their last nine matches as two goals in two first-half minutes from Jack Hindle and Bradley Barnes handed Colwyn Bay a 2-0 win.

South Shields moved back to the top of the division with a 2-0 win over Tadcaster Albion, Gavin Cogdon and Carl Finnigan on target for the Mariners.

And an injury-time strike from Jack Dorney handed Trafford the three points as they defeated a resurgent Ossett Albion, 1-0.

****

Fourth-placed Pickering Town suffered a setback when they lost 3-2 at home to Maltby Main in the Premier Division.

George Bissett got Town back on level terms in the ninth-minute after Maltby had taken an early lead through Steven McDonnell. Steven Hopewell then put the visitors 2-1 ahead only for Lewis Taylor to equalise from the penalty spot. But Joshua Nodder’s 84th-minute goal won it for Main.

Hemsworth moved to within two points of Pickering in sixth place following a 3-1 home victory over Clipstone. Bradley Dockerty, Nash Connolly and Christopher Ovington were on the scoresheet for Hemsworth.

Two late goals earned Liversedge a dramatic 4-4 draw at Worksop Town on Saturday. Liversedge came back from 2-0 down to level the game at 2-2 thanks to goals from Rhys Davies and Joseph Walton but when the hosts went ahead 4-2 it was Davies (penalty) and Walton who stepped up to the mark to earn the away side a point.

A hat-trick from Mark Simpson and an effort from Jack Lazenby helped Garforth Town defeat Albion Sports 4-3 and Harrogate Railway came from 1-0 down to defeat Athersley Recreation 4-2 thanks to goals from Luca Barauelli, George Eustance, Jamie Bairstow and Fraser Lancaster.

In Division One, leaders Knaresborough crushed third-placed Grimsby Borough 5-0. Brad Walker and Daniel Thirkell both scored braces while Robert Youhill also found the net. Town are one point clear of Eccleshill United but have two games in hand. Elsewhere. fourth-placed Yorkshire Amateur defeated AFC Emley 4-1 with Ashley Flynn netting twice while Glasshoughton were 4-1 winners against Nostell MW.

Meanwhile, Mark Whitehouse equalised after the break for Pontefract Collieries but 1874 Northwich hit back with two goals in the last 12 minutes to take the FA Vase fourth-round spoils.