Much more to come from Harrogate Town reckons in-form frontman Mark Beck

In-form frontman Mark Beck believes there is still plenty more to come from both Harrogate Town and himself.

The 25-year-old has been spearheading Simon Weaver’s attack in recent weeks, netting four goals in his last seven appearances, including a brace at Dover Athletic on Saturday.

And with Beck and his team-mates determined to finish their first-ever season in the National League in a play-off place, he says that the club’s supporters should have plenty more to celebrate between now and the end of the campaign.

“I definitely think there is more to come from us,” said Beck ahead of Town’s home clash with Ebbsfleet United tomorrow.

“I’d like to think we’ve had our little blip with the results over Christmas and now we can start looking up, rather than over our shoulders.

“When you look at the fixtures we have coming up I don’t see any reason why we can’t string three or four more wins together and consolidate our position in the play-offs.

“We’ve been playing well recently, we’re top scorers in the division and we’ve got great team spirit. You only have to look at Saturday’s game, coming back from going 2-1 down with 10 minutes left to win 3-2.

“Most teams would probably have lost a game like that, yet we showed real belief and that’s going to be massive heading into the last third of the season.”

Elsewhere in the National League tomorrow FC Halifax Town entertain Aldershot Town.