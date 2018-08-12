Morrison cashes in to salvage Lions draw

There was late drama as Guiseley scored with minutes to go to draw 1-1 against AFC Telford United in National North on Saturday.

A penalty with 70 minutes gone looked to have gained Telford victory but a Curtis Morrison effort that was deflected in meant both sides left with a point.

The match saw Lions joint noss Marcus Bignot up against the Bucks manager Gavin Cowan, with the pair enjoying success at Solihull Moors a few seasons ago.

The away side were full of confidence going into the match unbeaten and had an early chance when James McQuilkin saw his shot from just outside the area lack power.

Guiseley almost scored when a long throw by Niall Heaton found Scott Garner, his flicked header looped towards goal but went just over the crossbar.

Both sides were starting to push midfielder players forward with Henry Cowans, finding room but his cross went past three Telford players.

Guiseley then had a great chance to open the scoring when Kaine Felix beat three players and delivered a fine cross to Reece Thompson who saw his diving header just go wide. With Guiseley bringing players forward for a corner that was cleared, Telford broke and should have scored when Darryl Knight was one on one but the home side’s keeper Jon Worsnop made a fine save to keep the scores level.

Time was running out and when a long ball forward wasn’t cleared Andre Brown got past Andy Halls and at pace went down in the area with a penalty awarded for the visitors. Substitute Brown got up and cooly converted with a low-strike to the right hand side.

As injury-time approached the hosts got their goal when Curtis Morrison worked his way into the area and unleashed a powerful effort that took a deflection and went in.

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “To get back and get that point, that shows the togetherness and character this group of lads have. We’ve had three games against good teams and now it is important to build on what we have shown.”

In National North, former Halifax boss Billy Heath inspired Alfreton to a 2-1 win at inconsistent York City.

Tom Denton opened the scoring with a free header from James Clifton’s free kick. Curtis Bateson then punished Kallum Griffiths’ slip to confidently round Adam Bartlett for the Reds’ second goal.

Richard Peniket went on to see his weak penalty saved by Bartlett on the hour, but Alfreton survived a late York rally, which saw Macaulay Langstaff finish confidently from 15 yards on 68 minutes.

Bradford Park Avenue’s 100 per cent start to the season ended following a 4-2 loss at Leamington. Matt Stenson had already hit the bar before finding the bottom corner with half-time looming.

Callum Gittings made it 2-0 four minutes after the restart and Stenson added a third. But Mark Bower’s men hit back as Killock connected with Jamie Spencer’s cross to reduce the deficit.

A minute later, the comeback was on when Oli Johnson steered home Ben McKenna’s delivery. Anthony Dwyer put the seal on a home victory, though.

****

JAMES Belshaw produced an incredible goalkeeping display to help Harrogate Town extend their unbeaten start to life in the National League with a 1-1 draw at Bromley.

The visiting Harrogate stopper pulled off save after save, thwarting dominant hosts Bromley as they threatened to run riot during Saturday’s action-packed encounter in South London.

His efforts meant that when Dominic Knowles tapped home Jack Emmett’s 73rd-minute centre, the goal levelled the scores.

Town winger George Thomson had the chance to open the scoring after only 15 seconds, but Ravens custodian David Gregory was quickly off his line to block one-on-one.

Bromley then took charge and seized the initiative with 12 minutes on the clock. George Porter cut in from the left and was afforded time and space on the edge of the box to send a low effort past Belshaw.

Town’s response was positive, Callum Howe seeing a header from Thomson’s right-wing corner cleared from the line and Knowles a goalbound shot blocked.

But the rest of the opening period belonged to the home team with Town grateful to Belshaw’s heroics which continued in the second half.

Town could easily have been dead and buried but having kept themselves in the game they pulled level 17 minutes from time. Emmett got to the byline down the right and rolled across the face of goal for Knowles to tap-in the equaliser from a yard out. Belshaw was forced into meaningful action one last time in the 80th minute, stretching to keeping a Jack Holland effort out of his net.

A rampant FC Halifax Town made it three wins out of three as they eased past Maidstone 3-0 at the Shay.

Cameron King’s deflected shot handed Town the lead five minutes before the break, and was added to by Ben Tomlinson and a Dayle Southwell penalty.

***

ALBERT Ibrahimi blasted in rapid hat-trick as Garforth Town began their FA Cup adventure with a 4-0 cruise at Northallerton Town.

Ibrahimi cut inside to fire Garforth ahead one minute before the interval with the striker doubling his tally with a fierce shot from the edge of the box 12 minutes after the break. The hat-trick was completed eight minutes later with another low finish and Niah Payne added a fine individual goal in the last minute.

Liversedge also progressed with a 5-2 win at home to Padiham. Liversedge were 1-0 down at the break but came roaring back with a Joe Walton brace plus strikes from Rhys Davies and Mitchell Hamilton plus a Samuel Akeroyd penalty.

Selby Town edged a 3-2 verdict at home to Whickham thanks to strikes from Carl Stewart and William Ramsay plus an Andrew Brown own goal. Knaresborough Town went through with a 2-0 triumph at Ashington thanks to goals from Benjamin Cohen and Colin Heath while EvoStik League outfit Pickering Town also enjoyed a 2-0 win at Bishop Auckland.

Joseph Danby and Ryan Blott both notched in the second half for Pickering but Goole AFC were blitzed 5-1 by visiting Morpeth Town with a 90th-minute Adam Lund strike a mere consolation.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare will face a replay at Runcorn Town after a 1-1 draw with Hemsworth’s Sidney Santos equalising six minutes after the hour.

But Thackley are out after a 3-2 loss at home to Whitley Bay despite coming back from being 3-0 down with second-half replies from Nicholas Matthews and Jordan Hines.

A Matthew Cunliffe strike proved in vain for Glasshoughton Welfare who lost 2-1 at home to Blyth while Eccleshill United were undone by a 65th-minute penalty in a 1-0 loss at Congleton Town. Harrogate Railway were also beaten 3-0 at Bridlington Town.

In the NCE Premier, Ashley Flynn hit a four-timer as Yorkshire Amateur romped in 5-1 at Hall Road Rangers with Thomas Rose also netting. In Division One, Emley lost 2-0 at Campion while goals from Liam Owen and Danny Critchlow failed to save Nostell Miners Welfare from a 3-2 loss at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.