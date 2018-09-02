Moran goal thwarts Guiseley at the death

There was late drama in National League North as Guiseley conceded with practically the last kick of the game to draw 1-1 against Chester at Nethermoor on Saturday.

A Scott Garner header looked to have won it for the hosts but Jon Moran was picked out and dramatically scored a leveller to deny the Lions all three points.

FC Halifax Town's Dayle Southwell

It is now six games unbeaten for the Lions – but they have drawn five of those matches.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “One point should have been three it is as simple as that, we didn’t turn up during the first half, we should have won and just didn’t.

“Scott’s scored a good goal and we should have shut the game out, it feels like a defeat.”

This was a game that saw Marcus Bignot face his old club, with both sides also having joint-managers.

Harrogate Town's Mark Beck

Guiseley started brightly and should have scored when a long-throw wasn’t cleared and fell to Rowan Liburd who saw his effort cleared off the line by Simon Grand.

Chester had the better chances with the impressive Craig Mahon cutting inside and seeing a shot, that he had tried to curl into the bottom right-hand corner, go just wide.

The hosts had a good opportunity after fine work by Cliff Moyo who broke forward and crossed for Jack Dyche, who just couldn’t get his head on it.

The game looked to be heading for a gaolless draw when a Mahon cross into the six-yard box found Moran, his headed effort went just over the crossbar.

But with a minute of normal time to go, Alex Purver crossed and Garner picked his spot to open the scoring.

The visitors knew time was running out and a long ball forward found the head of Moran, who beat his man to ensure the away fans went home happy.

Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck scored two apiece as National League high-flyers Harrogate hammered Eastleigh, 4-0.

Town took the lead when Liam Agnew rounded Graham Stack to score.

The second arrived soon after half-time with another simple finish for Muldoon, who reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area.

Agnew was denied by a post before Beck rounded off the victory, first from Joe Leesley’s through ball and then by heading in George Thomson’s cross.

The result keeps unbeaten Town in second place in the table, a point adrift of leaders Wrexham, after winning four and drawing four of their first eight matches at this level.

Town’s Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town had to come from behind to earn a draw at Sutton as they relinquished top spot in the National League to Wrexham.

Kenny Davis’ deflected free-kick put the home side in front early in the second half, but Dayle Southwell earned Halifax a point.

Halifax almost went in front in the first half when Jordan Preston’s dipping volley beat goalkeeper Jamie Butler only to crash back off a post.

Instead Sutton took the lead as Davis found the net, his free-kick taking a nick on the way in.

But Halifax were level thanks to Southwell, ensuring they remain only one point behind Wrexham.

Bradford Park Avenue led 2-0 at National League North rivals FC United of Manchester, but were pegged back by two late goals. Captain Shane Killock and Jake Beesley got the Bradford goals.

*******

Farsley Celtic slumped to back-to-back defeats as they threw away a 3-1 half-time lead, falling to a 4-3 defeat away to Basford United.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead inside two minutes as Nathan Watson responded quickest to a loose ball and fired home.

Farsley drew level on the half-hour mark courtesy of a superb strike from Paul Walker who let fly from distance, leaving Basford keeper Kieran Preston with no chance.

By the interval Farsley had moved two goals clear, as Will Hayhurst converted two penalties in the space of five minutes. Basford were then handed a route back into the game as the third penalty of the game was converted by Nathan Watson.

Just three minutes later the hosts drew level as Lewis Carr headed home from an excellent Matt Thornhill cross.

Thornhill then found the target himself 10 minutes from time as he headed home to complete a dramatic comeback and leave the Celts heading home empty-handed.

In Division 1 East, Ossett United fought back from 3-1 down to snatch a point as they drew 3-3 at home to Belper Town. Ex-Ossett Town forward Nathan Curtis fired Belper into the lead, before Corey Gregory drew Ossett level.

Danny South and Rikki-Lee Paylor then scored to send the visitors into the interval two goals to the good.

Just moments after Ossett’s Josh Grant saw red, they got back into the game as Tom Corner found the target.

An off-the-ball incident eight minutes from time saw Belper’s Craig Nelthorpe and United’s Jason Yates dismissed, before in the third minute of added time the nine men of Ossett snatched a point courtesy of Jack Vann’s sensational strike from the halfway line.

Elsewhere, Frickley Athletic let a two-goal lead slip as they lost 3-2 to AFC Mansfield, whilst strikes from Eli Hey, Jack Greenhough and Jake Picton were not enough for Pontefract Collieries who lost 5-3 at Sheffield FC. Goals from Kieran Walker and Gabriel Johnson helped Brighouse Town defeat Carlton Town 2-1, whilst Tadcaster Albion went down 2-1 at Gresley.

********

The FA Vase was not a happy hunting ground for local sides on Saturday as 11 of the 15 local teams playing in the First Round Qualifying were knocked out.

Worsbrough Bridge and Thackley were the two of the four sides to taste success, with Bridge claiming a 2-1 win at Armthorpe Welfare with goals from Jack Wilson (45) and Fidel Mhlolo (48).

Thackley knocked out Teeside outfit Thornaby 3-2 with a Luke Robinson brace plus a Patrick McGuire effort securing their passage.

Maltby Main thrashed visiting Ashton Athletic 5-1 with goals from Danny Frost (2), Jonathan Hill, Nicky Darker and Ryan Carroll.

Parkgate needed extra time to defeat Chadderton, with Andrew Fox netting a hat-trick and Zak Khalifa and Brandon Bagley also on target.

Of the other sides involved, Nostell MW only had Kai Hancock’s penalty to cheer in a 3-1 loss at AFC Blackpool, Knaresborough netted in the first minute at Billingham Synthonia through Stephen Bromley, but also went out 3-1, while Campion lost 2-0 at Billingham Town. Eccleshill United lost 1-0 at home to Hebburn Town, Goole lost 2-1 against visiting Barnoldswick Town and Harrogate Railway by the odd goal in seven at home to Silsden. Fraser Lancaster and a Sean Hunter brace for Rail.

Athersley Rec lost 5-1 at Sandbach United after conceding four late goals while Selby Town crashed out 5-0 at home to Staveley MW.

Yorkshire Amateur lost 3-0 at West Allotment Celtic and Liversedge bowed out 2-1 at Winsford United after extra time, depite leading for a long time thanks to Rhys Davies’ 27th-minute opener.

In the NCE Premier Division, leaders Hemsworth MW won 2-0 at Albion Sports and seventh-placed Garforth Town saw off lowly Hall Road Rangers, 4-1.