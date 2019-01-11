Momentum driving Farsley Celtic to top of the ladder

Have your say

farsley celtic have that all-important winning feeling according to manager Adam Lakeland.

The Celts host Grantham Town tomorrow afternoon and are eyeing-up the Evo-Stik Premier Division’s top spot.

Action from Farsley Celtic's 3-3 draw with Warrington Town. Picture: John McEvoy.

They sit one point behind current leaders Nantwich Town and have four games in hand.

Lakeland’s side have not tasted a league defeat since the loss at the table-toppers in October and, despite their squad suffering countless injuries over the festive period, the club now have most senior players fit and ready.

“We’re in fantastic form and we have a lot of difficult matches to go and that starts this Saturday,” said Lakeland.

“We have got good players, got good support, good work rate and we have experienced players.

We’re in fantastic form and we have a lot of difficult matches to go and that starts this Saturday. Adam Lakeland

“We have momentum and that winning feeling is driving us on.”

Mid-table Grantham Town have been inconsisent, with their latest two wins sandwiched between defeats against Stalybridge Celtic and Bamber Bridge.

Lakeland insists, however, that his side cannot be complacent when they welcome the Gingerbreads.

“It was a difficult start to the season for Grantham. Then they had a change in manager, had a bit of a wobble but performances have picked up. We expect a difficult match but there’s no easy matches in this league,” he said.

Farsley Celtic manager, Adam Lakeland.

“It’s up to us to ensure that we deal with it.”

Celts striker Jimmy Spencer returns from a three-game ban while Lewis Turner is back to full fitness after featuring in the 3-3 draw against Warrington Town last week.

Danny Ellis is in contention for a place on the bench while joint top-scorer Will Hayhurst could also be involved.

In the East Division, play-off-chasing Tadcaster Albion welcome mid-table Cleethorpes Town hoping to record their first win in four.

Brighouse Town are looking to keep pace with leaders Morpeth Town when they host AFC Mansfield, while third-placed Pontefract Collieries are in action at Belper Town.

Ossett United make the trip to Lincoln City as Frickley Athletic play host to Pickering Town who sit four points below the Blues with two games in hand.