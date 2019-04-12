League leaders Farsley Celtic expect tough examination at Grantham

LEADERS Farsley Celtic will be looking to make it eight wins in a row when they travel to Grantham tomorrow hoping to maintain their slender one-point advantage over South Shields in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

Farsley manager Adam Lakeland is expecting another tough encounter, following Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Stafford Rangers.

“When we played them here at home we should’ve been out of sight,” he said. “We played extremely well on the day went 1-0 up, played very well, weren’t clinical enough and then Ben Atkinson got sent off and we ended up drawing the game 1-1.

“Grantham is always a difficult place to go and we’ve got a very difficult game ahead of us, which we are aware of and we’ll do the right things between now and Saturday.”

Elsewhere, in the East Division, second-placed Pontefract Collieries could close the gap on leaders Morpeth Town to four points should they claim victory at Morpeth tomorrow.

A brace from Nick Guest helped Collieries dispatch Pickering Town 3-2 in midweek and book a place in the end of season play-offs.

There are two Yorkshire derbies to savour tomorrow as Frickley Athletic host sixth-placed Tadcaster Albion and fourth-placed Brighouse Town travel to 15th-placed Pickering Town.

Also in action are third-placed Ossett United who host eighth-placed Marske United.