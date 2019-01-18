Leaders Farsley Celtic face stern test of promotion credentials at South Shields

Leaders Farsley Celtic face a crunch tie away at South Shields in the Evo-Stik Premier Division tomorrow.

The two sides sit level on points at the top of the division and have an identical goals for and against record, though the Celts have a game in hand.

The top five teams in the division are separated by only four points, and Celts boss Adam Lakeland believes his side are exactly where they deserve to be.

“We’re both up there on merit and having a good season,” he said.

“What I would say is it’s probably no surprise that South Shields are up there but maybe it is a little bit of a surprise to some people that we are as well.

“We’re expected to be up there because we put that expectation on ourselves to be successful and we’re pleased with where we are now.

“We’re certainly not dwelling on it, we want to be there right until the end and that’s what we’ll be fighting hard to do.”

Farsley Celtic, who lost in last season’s play-offs to Ashton United, haven’t tasted a league defeat since October 6.

That run is made all the more remarkable when taking into account the busy festive schedule, but the manager says his experienced squad have shown their true qualities in sustaining their title push.

“We’ve got good players, we’ve got fantastic players, we’ve only got a small squad but we’ve got a squad that’s got plenty of experience,” he added.

“You’ve certainly got lots of quality so it’s not a surprise to me that we’re up there.

“We’re just over halfway through this season now, we’ve had a great run, we’re in a good position but we’re well aware there’s a long way to go and twists and turns before now and the end of the season.”

In the East Division, Pontefract Collieries will be aiming to consolidate their place in the play-offs when the third-placed side travels to relegation-threatened Spalding United.

With Brighouse Town and Tadcaster Albion not in action, it is a chance for Pontefract to take advantage and record their eighth win in 10 league games.

Ossett United, in sixth, host Carlton Town while Pickering Town (15th) host bottom club, Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Meanwhile, Frickley Athletic travel to Belper Town in a mid-table clash.