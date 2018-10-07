Late goals undo all the good work for Guiseley

Guiseley conceded twice in the closing minutes to draw 2-2 at Cleethorpes Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Lions started brightly with Kayode Odejayi, who knows a thing or two about the magic of the FA Cup, seeing his header well saved by Dylan Parkin, who dived low to his left to keep the effort out.

Guiseley kept on the front-foot with Alex Purver and Cliff Moyo both seeing long-range efforts go close.

There may be two divisions between the sides but Cleethorpes almost opened the scoring with half an hour gone, as Brody Robertson worked himself some space in the area and fired his effort just wide and into the side netting.

Half-time was fast approaching when Guiseley got the ball into the back of the net, but it was disallowed as Will Hatfield was adjudged to have push a Cleethorpes defender before heading in. With the scores level as the second half got underway, Hatfield was again denied this time by the Boston United loanee keeper who did well to block his goal-bound effort.

However, Hatfield would not be denied for a third time, and he latched onto a through ball by Scott Smith and he raced through to give Guiseley a deserved lead.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and the Lions got it just minutes after the first strike as Kingsley James grabbed his fifth goal in three games, with an effort from 20 yards out that nestled into the bottom right-hand corner.

The hosts didn’t give up despite being 2-0 down and nearly got one back when Robertson saw his effort hit the post, Guiseley broke forward and this time Hatfield was denied by the bar.

With five minutes to go Cleethorpes got a goal back when a free-kick was floated into the area, it eventually was tapped in by substitute Danny North.

And the hosts drew level when another cross wasn’t properly dealt with and Scott Vernon was in the right place to head in the equaliser, which forced a replay.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It is a really frustrating to be in a commanding position and not progress, we must prepare and go again in the replay now.”

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue went out 4-2 at National League North rivals Altrincham. Avenue twice forged in front only to be pegged back on both occasions during an eventful first half.

Jake Beesley scored a penalty after being hauled down by Jake Moult, but Connor Hampson grabbed a scrambled equaliser. Avenue were quickly ahead again when Shane Killock met Nicky Wroe’s corner, before a long-range Moult drive was deflected past Steven Drench on the stroke of half-time.

The Robins then seized control in the second period, with James Jones netting from a Moult flag kick and Jordan Hulme finishing emphatically after cutting in from the left.

Meanwhile, York City progressed to the next round after they defeated St Ives 3-0 on Saturday.