Kayode Odejayi on the mark as Guiseley settle for a point

Guiseley and Leamington could not be separated after playing out a 1-1 draw in National North at Nethermoor on Saturday.

Both goals scored in the first-half as the hosts took the lead but were pegged back just before the break, with neither side able to get on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Lions nearly took the lead with five minutes gone, as Kayode Odejayi produced a Cruyff Turn, this gained him an extra yard of space but he placed his effort just wide.

The big striker would not be denied for long, when a long throw wasn’t cleared he was in the right place to score a tap-in from five yards out.

There would be few chances, during the first half, with Leamington seeing a Colby Bishop effort well blocked.

In added time the visitors equalised when good work by Bishop led to Jordan Murphy having a free shot on goal and he made no mistake, with a calm finish.

After scoring so late in the first half, Leamington started the second well, with Kieran Dunbar seeing his cross towards the face of goal not being met by any Brakes players.

Both sides would have one last big chance each as the hosts saw a corner fall to Kingsley James, his header went narrowly wide.

The last opportunity of the game saw Leamington’s Reece Flanagan from 25 yards out hit a fine free-kick that looked to be going in, but instead smacked against the crossbar.

The Lions are next in National League North action tomorrow evening when they travel to Southport.

After the game Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It’s disappointing to start the game so well, it is a frustrating result for us in the sense of we could have scored some more early on but as the game went on they progressed.

“They were a hard team to break down and once they levelled you could tell they grew a bit and in the end the point is a fair result.”

Meanwhile, York City sacked manager Sam Collins after suffering a seventh successive National League North defeat – 1-0 at Curzon Ashton. The hosts netted the only goal following a rare mistake by City keeper Adam Bartlett, who spilled a low 25-yard drive by Ryan Brooke before Shenton pounced to net from the rebound.

Mark Bower’s Bradford Park Avenue went down 3-0 to the Stockport County. Matty Warburton rifling in from the edge of the box after just five minutes for County.

The hosts doubled their lead in the second half when Darren Stephenson struck from a similar distance and a third goal followed swiftly when Frank Mulhearn robbed Avenue keeper Jack Atkinson of possession as he prepared to punt forward and found an unguarded net.