Joint boss Marcus Bignot confident Guiseley will stay above drop zone

GUISELEY co-manager Marcus Bignot insists that he remains very confident that the Lions will stave off the National League North drop – and avoid a second successive relegation.

It has been another testing campaign for the Lions, afforded kudos by way of some FA Cup highs, but some sobering reality at league level.

Guiseley's Niall Heaton.

Guiseley’s current plight is by no means as thankless and desperate as events last season when their relegation from the National League had a strong air of inevitability about it for much of 2017-18.

But the fact remains that the Nethermoor outfit, due to host Curzon Ashton tomorrow, have plenty of work to do to secure their future at this level.

As it stands, the fourth-from-bottom Lions are winless in 12 matches since New Year’s Day and have not picked up three points on home soil since October 13.

They do have a three-point buffer and a game in hand over the two sides just above them in FC United of Manchester and Ashton United – who they welcome in a potential pivotal ‘six-pointer’ on April 13.

And Bignot remains confident that Guiseley have the wherewithal to stay up.

He said: “We have no doubt about this group; they are all in it together. Whether it is the starting 11 on the pitch or in the stands.

“We have all got our common cause and the motivation is to make sure that we are a National League North club at the end of the season.

“I have no doubt that we will manage to do that.

“The boys are giving everything but the results have not gone the way we wanted of late.”

A quick turnaround sees Guiseley face Curzon – their last opponents – for the second time in under a fortnight.

Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat across the Pennines, Bignot was delighted with the performance levels of the Lions and is seeking a replication on home soil tomorrow.

Niall Heaton will be assessed after coming off with a head injury against Curzon, while new loan signing Lewis Archer could be handed a debut.

Another newcomer, in Dylan Barkers, could be given his bow at Nethermoor.