Jimmy Spencer’s strike keeps Farsley Celtic on top of the league

Jimmy Spencer’s goal nine minutes from time ensured Farsley Celtic remained top of the Evo-Stik Premier Division thanks to a well-deserved 2-1 victory at Buxton.

Nathan Cartman had put Celtic 1-0 ahead in the first half, which the visitors totally dominated, but a defensive error allowed Liam Hardy to equalise on the hour mark.

The visitors dug deep in the final quarter of the match though, and were rewarded when Spencer fired home the winner on 81 minutes.

“I thought we deserved the victory,” said Farsley manager Adam Lakeland. “I thought we were really good.”

“I thought we should have led by more than one goal in the first half but we were a bit wasteful at times – not as clinical as we could have been.

“In the second half I thought they were the better team in terms of possession and territory, but they didn’t really create a great deal to hurt us.

“We found another gear which good teams do, and in the end there can’t be any arguments about the result.”

The victory leaves Farsley one point clear of rivals South Shields who beat Hednesford 4-1 – ahead of the Celts’ home clash with struggling Stafford Rangers tomorrow night.

In the East Division, second-placed Pontefract Collieries made it 11 league games unbeaten and 13 games without defeat at home, following their 2-1 victory over fourth-placed Brighouse Town.

In the other Yorkshire derby, Ossett United beat Tadcaster Albion 2-1 to move up to third place. United’s goals came from Tom Greaves and Chris Chantler. Jason Mycoe netted for Albion.

Elsewhere, Jacob Hazel scored a hat-trick in Frickley Athletic’s 6-0 victory over Carlton Town and Pickering Town drew 1-1 with Spalding United.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, ninth-placed Knaresborough Town got the better of fifth-placed Hemsworth MW 3-2, while fourth-placed Yorkshire Amateur conceded a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Maltby Main.

Elsewhere, in-form Liversedge won 2-1 at Thackley, while Garforth Town lost 3-0 at Albion Sports and rock-bottom Harrogate Railway went down 4-1 at Worksop Town.