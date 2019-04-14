Jimmy Spencer nets hat-trick as Farsley Celtic move three points clear at the top

Jimmy Spencer hit a stunning hat-trick to move Farsley Celtic three points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division following a 4-0 victory at Grantham Town.

Spencer gave Celtic the lead after 25 minutes as he controlled Will Hayhurst’s cross and fired back across goal past Sam Andrews.

Just two minutes into the second-half, Farsley made it 2-0, as Ben Atkinson slipped the ball through to Spencer who coolly slotted the ball home.

Spencer then wrapped up his hat-trick with his 25th goal of the season, picking the ball up 25-yards out and rifling home. Nathan Cartman completed the scoring by tapping in from close range.

Celtic boss Adam Lakeland said after the game: “It was a great performance by everybody, obviously Jimmy’s the one who’ll get the plaudits for scoring a hat-trick, and it was a great hat-trick, his third goal in particular was fantastic.

“I said to the lads after the game that for every goal we scored today the work rate and the pressing for us to win the ball back and then release people to score was outstanding.”

Celtic’s main rivals South Shields could only draw 1-1 with Basford United.

In the East Division, second-placed Pontefract Collieries went down 3-1 at leaders Morpeth Town despite taking the lead in the second minute through Michael Dunn.

Third-placed Ossett United moved to within four points of Pontefract thanks to 4-0 victory over Marske United. Tom Greaves led the way with a hat-trick and Corey Gregory netted the other goal. Fourth-placed Brighouse Town were 2-0 winners at Pickering Town, thanks to goals from Aaron Martin and Kurt Harris.

A superb second-half performance saw Tadcaster Albion hit back to win 3-1 at Frickley Athletic. Jameel Ible had given the hosts a 22nd-minute lead but a brace from Casey Stewart and a goal from Aiden Savory won the day for Albion.

In the NCE Premier Division, Yorkshire Amateur beat Hall Road Rangers 3-0, Knaresborough Town drew 1-1 with Harrogate Railway, Garforth Town beat Goole AFC 2-0, Hemsworth MW lost 2-1 at home to Maltby Main and Liversedge lost 2-1 at Eccleshill United.