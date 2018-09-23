James nets hat-trick as Guiseley crush Staveley

A Kingsley James hat-trick ensured Guiseley progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after a 4-0 win at Staveley Miners Welfare in the second qualifiying round.

There were three divisions between these two sides, yet both teams entered this match in good form.

Knaresborough Town's Rob Youhill keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: Craig Dinsdale.

This game only went ahead thanks to plenty of work being put in by the Staveley groundstaff volunteers who cleared standing water that had been on the pitch.

Guiseley forward Rowan Liburd, had the first chance when he saw his free-kick from 25 yards out go just over the crossbar.

The hosts created a good opportunity when a cross sat up nicely for Adam Baskerville but he volleyed over.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors when a cross into the area fell to Scott Smith, he placed his effort past several players into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal.

Knaresborough Town's Steve Bromley, right, charges in on the goalkeeper.

It was almost 2-0 when Smith put in a low cross to Paul Clayton – he stretched and got his effort towards goal but Myles Wright made a fine save and pushed the shot over.

The Lions would double their lead just after the start of the second half, when a corner found Terry Kennedy, he saw his header saved but Kingsley James was in the right place to score a tap-in.

An almost identical goal saw Guiseley get a third as James was again in the right place to score.

With moments to go James again took another effort well, this time he hit a low strike from just outside the area to round the scoring off.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill was pleased to see the side get the win.

He said: “It is another good performance by the side, the attitude of the players was key and once again they have all impressed.

“Getting through in the Cup was important for us and now we can focus on the league again.”

Elsewhere, York City equalled their biggest victory for almost seven years with a 5-0 FA Cup third qualifying round drubbing of Lancashire minnows Ashton Athletic.

David Ferguson, Jordan Burrow, Joe Tait, Alex Harris and Wes York were all on target at home to the North West Counties League’s bottom club.

Bradford Park Avenue prevailed 1-0 at Darlington after Danny Lowe settled matters midway through the first period.

Ex-Halifax attacker Dion Charles struck twice as Southport knocked out Farsley Celtic, with Devran Green also on target during a 3-0 away win after home defender Jack Higgins had headed the first half’s best chance against the bar.

A fiery tie at Marine saw Frickley Athletic reduced to nine men as Connor Smith and Phillip Watt both received their marching orders.

Danny Mitchley’s goal straight after the restart won the game, but he also had two penalties saved by Athletic’s Daniel Wallis.

Knaresborough Town’s contest with Workington attracted a record Manse Lane crowd of 507, although Ben Cohen’s 86th-minute, deflected free-kick only proved a consolation after Conor Tinnion, Scott Allison, Jason Walker and Sam Joel had all netted to earn the visitors a 4-1 win.