Jack Muldoon on the spot as Harrogate Town claim draw with lowly Maidstone

Harrogate Town fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Maidstone United, courtesy of a Jack Muldoon penalty with just under half an hour to go.

Justin Amaluzor scored twice for the visitors to cancel out Mark Beck’s opener but Muldoon’s spot kick ensured the points were shared.

Harrogate were in front with 21 minutes gone when Joe Leesley’s cross was headed back across goal and Beck applied the finish from close range for his 10th goal of the season.

Amaluzor brought the visitors level on the stroke of half-time when he bent his shot into the top left corner from outside the penalty area.

Seven minutes into the second half, Amaluzor got his second to put Maidstone ahead when his shot found the far corner.

Muldoon drew Harrogate level just after the hour as he converted from the penalty spot after being brought down before Leesley’s shot from 30 yards came back off the bar.

But sixth-placed Harrogate had to settle for a draw, while Maidstone must win all of their six remaining games to have even a slim chance of survival.

Town remain in sixth spot in the league, three points clear in the play-off places.

Elsewhere, FC Halifax Town lost their first home game of 2019 as they were beaten 1-0 by Maidenhead at The Shay.

Town hadn’t lost at home since December 22, but arguably produced their poorest performance of the calendar year, and lost their proud defensive home record to boot.

Abi Obileye’s second-half penalty was the first home goal The Shaymen have conceded in more than 10-and-a-half hours, and the first in the league at home since New Year’s Day.

The hosts got into some promising early positions, with the likes of Cameron King and Matty Kosylo on the ball in good areas, but didn’t make the most of them either through stray passes or wrong choices.