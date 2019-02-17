Jack Higgins’ header keeps Farsley Celtic in pole position at the top

Farsley Celtic hit back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at Matlock Town to remain top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

Jonny Margetts had given Matlock an early lead, before goals from Will Hayhurst and Jack Higgins turned the tables on the hosts.

Knaresborough Town's Gregg Kidd in action during his side's 5-0 defeat to Thackley.

After his side’s fifth consecutive victory, Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland said: “We knew it was going to be a harder game today than Tuesday night was.

“When we saw they were likely to play with a back five that surprised me a little bit, it showed us respect which I suppose is the nature of being near the top of the league.

“Big players, they step up, and Will Hayhurst smashed one in the top corner, and we settled down after that and got better as the game went on.”

Celtic lead the division on 65 points but with a game in hand on rivals Warrington Town (also on 65 points) who beat third-placed South Shields 2-1 on Saturday.

In the East Division, second-placed Brighouse Town lost ground on leaders Morpeth Town when they went down 2-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels. Town are now seven points behind Morpeth.

Eli Hey’s first-half goal helped fourth-placed Pontefract Collieries earn a 1-1 draw at Marske United while fifth-placed Ossett United won their Yorkshire derby at Pickering Town thanks to Christopher Chantler’s 77th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Jack Walters’ first goals for the club reignited sixth-placed Tadcaster Albion’s play-off hopes with a 2-1 win at Loughborough Dynamo while Frickley Athletic were denied victory at Lincoln United as Matthew Cotton equalised in the 90th minute for United after Anthony Wilson had netted in the first minute.

In the Northern Counties East League, Yorkshire Amateur moved within three points of leaders Penistone Church following a 4-0 victory at Albion Sports. Harrison Blakey (2), Callum Charlton and Ashley Flynn were on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare claimed a 3-1 victory at Harrogate Railway with goals coming from Richard Collier, Jason Yates and Edward Cass.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Knaresborough Town lost 5-0 to Thackley, Liversedge beaten 2-1 by Handsworth and Garforth Town went down 2-0 at Hall Road Rangers.