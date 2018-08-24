It doesn’t pay to underestimate Harrogate Town warns Leesley

Harrogate Town’s unbeaten start to life in the National League has much to do with other sides underestimating them, according to winger Joe Leesley.

Simon Weaver’s side drew their first three games in English football’s fifth tier before registering successive victories over Barnet and Aldershot. And Leesley, last season’s National League North player of the year (pictured), believes that their opponents have taken them too lightly thus far.

“I think teams have just been turning up and expecting to beat little Harrogate Town,” he said, ahead of Town’s home clash with Solihull Moors tomorrow.

“After about 10 minutes of playing us they’ve probably reconsidered that approach, but to be honest, we’ve thrived on it so far.

“We have played a few sides who were in the Football League not so long ago and we’re relishing the challenge of being underdogs.

“We’re determined to make an impression this season and show how good we are.

“We’ve made a strong start and played some decent football, but we’re not here to make up the numbers, we want to finish as high up the table as we can.”

Elsewhere, second-placed FC Halifax Town travel to Boreham Wood.

****

Evo-stik League East side Ossett United host Mossley tomorrow in the FA Cup preliminary round, and United will be hoping to continue their perfect start to the season.

Ossett ran out 4-0 winners against Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday, following a 3-1 opening-day victory away to Loughborough Dynamo.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Pontefract Collieries travel to Dunston UTS, where the visitors will also be wanting to continue their winning start to the campaign.

Pontefract got off to flier with a 3-0 drubbing of Lincoln United on the opening day, and continued their good form by despatching Pickering Town 1-0.

Frickley Athletic host NCE Premier side Liversedge tomorrow, in an FA Cup Yorkshire derby.

The home side have made a 100 per cent start to the season, with victories coming against Marske United and Wisbech Town.

Meanwhile, Brighouse Town will be wanting to return to winning ways at home to NCE Division One strugglers Parkgate.

Brighouse opened their season with a 2-0 home win against Gresley FC, but lost 2-1 away to Morpeth Town earlier in the week.

Tadcaster Albion entertain County Durham’s Shildon, and Tadcaster will be looking to make it two wins on the trot following Tuesday’s thrilling 4-3 victory against Sheffield FC.

Pickering Town face Colne, albeit on neutral turf, with the home side having to temporarily relocate to Scarborough Athletic’s ground.

Pickering have lost both their games so far this season, so will be hoping for a welcome victory against the Lancashire side.

NCE Premier side Knaresborough Town host Blyth tomorrow in the FA Cup.

Knaresborough have lost their last two fixtures after a very promising start to the season, so an FA Cup victory would be a welcome remedy.

Garforth Town travel to Bridlington Town on Saturday, after the hosts defeated Knaresborough Town 1-0 at the weekend.

Farsley Celtic are without a game this weekend, but are back in action on Monday at home to Hednesford Town.

****

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division Hemsworth Miners Welfare take on Harrogate Railway Athletic.