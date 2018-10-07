Howe and Williams earn Harrogate Town their fourth successive away win

Have your say

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver praised his side’s defensive showing as they recorded a fourth successive away victory in the National League.

The Wetherby Road outfit beat Ebbsfleet United 2-0 on Saturday, meaning they remain unbeaten in eight fixtures on the road this season and stay third in the table, just a single point off top spot. Callum Howe and Aaron Williams netted Town’s goals, while at the other end the visitors were in resolute mood, denying their hosts a shot on target until the game had progressed into injury-time.

“It was a really impressive performance from the defenders in terms of their concentration,” Weaver said.

“I thought the back-line were terrific, but you could see that both widemen were tracking back and doubling up, and from all sections you could see 100 per cent commitment to the cause. In difficult weather conditions, but on a decent pitch, we managed to play some good football at times.

“As far as away performances go, I thought this was very solid. I’m very proud.”

With driving rain and swirling winds to contend with, both sides found the going tough at times but Town took the lead after half an hour, centre-half Howe heading home Joe Leesley’s corner to register his fifth goal of the season.

Williams then wrapped things up in the 72nd minute, racing on to George Thomson’s through-ball and smashing an effort past stranded Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Elsewhere in the National League, three goals in the first 50 minutes saw FC Halifax Town slump to a 3-0 defeat at Aldershot. Goals from Adam May and Adam McDonnell put Aldershot 2-0 up at half-time, a score which flattered the hosts.

But any plans Town had of getting back in the game were shattered when Jake Gallagher added a third just after the break.

Farsley Celtic slipped to their third defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-1 at Nantwich Town in the Evo-Stik Premier Division on Saturday.

James Lowrie opened the scoring for the hosts on 23 minutes before Joel Stair doubled the advantage on 43 minutes.

James Spencer replied for Celtic before half-time but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

In Evo-Stik East, Ossett United dropped to fourth place after a 1-1 draw at AFC Mansfield.

Karl Jones gave United a 15th-minute lead but Kieran Wells equalised for the home side on 66 minutes.

Goals from Thomas Haigh and Aaron Martin could not prevent fifth-placed Brighouse Town from losing 3-2 at Stamford.

Pontefract Collieries were involved in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Loughborough Dynamo. Michael Dunn, Glynn Cotton and Eli Hey scored the goals.

Tadcaster Albion moved up to ninth place thanks to an excellent 4-1 victory at Wisbech Town. Aiden Savoury (2), Billy Whitehouse and Casey Stewart scored the goals.

Eleventh-placed Frickley Athletic also picked up three points with a 2-1 victory over Spalding United.

Lewis Szanto netted twice in the last eight minutes to ensure the win.

Despite late goals from Joseph Danby and Josh Greening, third-from-bottom Pickering Town slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Gresley.

Hemsworth MW maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division thanks to a 4-2 victory over Thackley.

Amongst the goalscorers were Nash Connolly, Richard Collier, Bradley Dockerty plus a Kristian Hargreaves own goal.

A 90th-minute goal from Fernando Moke earned third-place Yorkshire Amateur a 2-1 victory at Harrogate Railway.

Ashley Flynn had opened the scoring for Amateur and Stephen Smith equalised before Moke’s winner.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Knaresborough Town were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Worksop Town, Garforth Town drew 1-1 at Maltby Main and Liversedge were held to a 2-2 at Staveley.