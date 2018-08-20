Hayhurst seals opening day win for Farsley Celtic

Have your say

Farsley Celtic got their Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign underway with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Warrington Town.

First-half goals from Nathan Turner and Will Hayhurst helped the Celts to the three points against a side that won both games between the sides last season.

It was Turner who gave Farsley the early lead, finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box after being picked out by Paul Walker.

The Celts could then have gone further ahead as Nathan Cartman linked up with Jamie Spencer, however the latter’s strike was saved by Tony McMillan.

With a little under 10 minutes remaining in the first-half Farsley doubled their lead courtesy of a debut strike from Hayhurst, firing home from 20-yards against his former side.

The best chance for the hosts came just after the hour mark, however Adam Hughes’ effort was blocked on the line.

The only sour point for the Celts was the dismissal of new signing Spencer late on after receiving a second caution for kicking the ball away, however goalkeeper Ed Hall remained relatively untroubled as Farsley took the three points.

In Division One East, it was a victorious start for Ossett United in their first-ever competitive game, defeating Loughborough Dynamo 3-1 away from home.

Aiden Chippendale hit a first-half brace, before Danny Gordon pulled one back shortly after the interval for the visitors.

However, the three points were secured for Ossett when Adam Priestley was on target in the closing moments.

Brighouse Town picked up where they left off at the end of last season as they defeated Gresley 2-0, extending their winning run in the league to five games, courtesy of goals from Thomas Robinson and Aaron Martin.

Pontefract Collieries have adapted to life at step four superbly after a 3-0 defeat of Lincoln United, Eli Hey hitting a brace with Connor Smythe also on target.

Elsewhere, a strike from Tyler Walton was enough to hand Frickley Athletic a 1-0 victory over Morpeth Town, whilst goals from Oliver Robinson and Aaron Opoku condemned Tadcaster Albion to a 2-0 defeat against Carlton Town.

****

A last-minute penalty from Sam Akeroyd helped Liversedge maintain their 100 per cent start to the Northern Counties East League Premier Division season with a 3-2 victory at previously unbeaten Knaresborough Town.

Robert Worrall gave Town the lead in the 35th minute but goals from Red Bates and Joe Walton gave the visitors the lead.

Daniel Thirkell’s goal six minutes from time looked to have earned a point for Knaresborough before Akeroyd’s late strike.

Third-placed Yorkshire Amateur had to settle for a 2-2 draw after leading 2-0 against Penistone Church.

Ashley Flynn netted both goals for the Ammers.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare made it two wins out of two thanks to a 2-1 victory at Handsworth Parramore.

Bradley Dockerty and Sallu Dawo scored the goals that moved Hemsworth up to fourth place in the table.

Garforth Town picked up their first win of the new campaign with a 1-0 success at home to Athersley Recreation – but they had to wait until the 85th minute for Curtly Martin-Wyatt’s winning goal.

Basement-side Harrogate Railway suffered their third straight defeat of the season – this time a thumping 5-0 home defeat against Staveley MW.

Daniel Critchlow netted a first-half hat-trick in Nostell Miners Welfare’s 5-0 victory at East Yorkshire Carnegie in Division One. The league leaders’ other goals came from Brad Kilburn and Kai Hancock.

A brace from Liam Flanagan saw Selby Town to a 2-0 victory over Campion which moved the side up to fourth place.

Jamie Simpson’s 62nd-minute goal earned Glasshoughton Welfare a 1-0 victory at Armthorpe Welfare, while AFC Emley went down 2-1 at Shirebrook Town.

Dan Stocker scored Emley’s goal from the penalty spot on 72 minutes but Samuel Dockwray’s goal 11 minutes from time won the game for Shirebrook.