Harrogate Town v Brackley Town: Simon Weaver maintains consistent approach ahead of final

CONTINUITY and not change is the mantra from Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s date with destiny against Brackley Town.

After giving his players a couple of days off at the start of the week following their dramatic semi-final win over Chorley it has been back to the same weekly routine for Harrogate, according to Weaver. He will not be making any special changes despite the gravity of tomorrow’s occasion with a place in the National League potentially just 90 minutes away.

Weaver, anxious to avoid any unneccessary distractions ahead of tomorrow’s National League North play-off final, said: “We will not change. We have focused on having a ritual in training each week and sticking to it no matter what.

“No matter if we did not succeed and lost the game, we have tried to be consistent to the table for the players so they understand what we are about and control what we do.

“There is no point being over-dramatic about anything just because it is the final. That would only increase the chances of the lads being uptight on the day.

“We are really focused in training and we have not won anything yet. There is a drive in the club not just to have good days out anymore. The good days out are when you win.”

Harrogate will be boosted by a sell-out 3,000 crowd tomorrow after all available tickets were snapped up within 24 hours of them going on sale.

On the importance of a full-house backing, Weaver said: “It can suck that ball into the back of the net.

“In the closing stages against Chorley our fans were driving us on. They do give the players belief and it is a brilliant atmosphere to be a part of.

“They make such a difference with the noise they generate and all the songs they sing. They are a real driving force.”

Northamptonshire outfit Brackley finished in third position at the end of the regular season, five points behind second-placed Harrogate. The sides drew 1-1 at the CNG Stadium in September before playing out a goalless draw on a boggy surface in the South Midlands on March 30.

“Brackley are a very good footballing team,” Weaver added.

“It is always a hard game, they know what they are about, they are relentless in their mindset and have probably the most experienced team at National League North level.

“So we will have to deserve another win.”