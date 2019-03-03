Harrogate Town out of the play-off places after conceding late equaliser

HARROGATE Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge at the CNG Stadium after Conor Wilkinson’s late strike for the Daggers on Saturday.

Mark Beck and Jack Emmett saw early efforts stopped by visiting goalkeeper Elliot Justham and, five minutes before half-time, Jack Muldoon hit a post with a low attempt from just outside the area.

Muldoon – Harrogate’s 12-goal top scorer – was involved in the opener as, in the 55th minute, his shot was parried by Justham and it fell for Callum Howe to steer into the bottom corner.

But Town could not find a second to kill the game off and were punished at the death by Wilkinson, who reached 10 goals for the season with a close-range finish from Ollie Harfield’s cross. The result means Simon Weaver’s men drop out of the play-off zone but they are only a point behind seventh-placed Eastleigh who lost 1-0 against Halifax Town thanks to James Ferry’s winning goal.

Halifax side produced a fantastic display against an Eastleigh team who had won six of their last seven matches.

James Hardy spurned a glorious chance when good tenacity from Manny Duku won the ball high up the pitch, but his cut-back was blazed over from six yards.

Time and again the Shaymen broke forward after Eastleigh attacks broke down, and Halifax were a threat on the break, but failed to take advantage of some promising openings.

Moments after Yeates’ free-kick was sent over the bar, Kosylo burst towards the edge of the hosts’ box before firing just wide of the upright. Hardy’s shot from 20 yards was then palmed away. Town had been sensing blood since the start of the second half, and finally the pressure told when Quigley’s low cross was allowed to roll across the six-yard box, and Ferry was left with a tap-in.