Harrogate Town out of play-off zone after late heartbreak against Ebbsfleet United

Harrogate Town slipped out of the National League play-off places after conceding a late goal against Ebbsfleet United.

Andy Drury’s 87th-minute winner saw the Kent outfit snatch a 2-1 victory at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon, dropping Simon Weaver’s side down two positions to ninth in the table.

Without a goal in their previous couple of outings, it took the visitors just eight minutes to break the deadlock. And it was all too easy for Michael Cheek as he rose to meet a left-wing corner and glanced a header into the back of the Harrogate net.

Buoyed by their goal, Fleet kept coming and they could easily have doubled their tally with the home defence all over the place – Jack Payne sent a 20-yarder just past the post.

Town managed to get back on terms in the 50th minute.

Josh Falkingham set Ryan Fallowfield away down the right and he pulled back intelligently for Jack Muldoon to take a touch and force a strike past Ashmore at his near post.

There was little action of any real note during the remainder of the half until replacement referee Anthony Tankard awarded Fleet a free-kick, which eventually led to the ball being headed across goal from left to right for Drury to smash in at the back post.

Meanwhile, FC Halifax Town remain two points above the relegation zone after an uninspiring 0-0 draw at home to strugglers Aldershot.