Harrogate Town boss Weaver full of confidence ahead of Orient encounter

Harrogate Town’s excellent start to life in the National League can be attributed to a togetherness in the camp, according to manager Simon Weaver.

Town are a point clear at the top of the table and are yet to taste defeat after 11 games.

In-form Harrogate Town defender, Callum Howe. PIC: Harrogate Town FC

Tomorrow throws up a potentially significant juncture in their season when fellow unbeaten side Leyton Orient visit Wetherby Road.

Ahead of that encounter, Weaver has been waxing lyrical about his players.

“We aren’t carrying passengers.

“The players are in it together and their commitment to the cause is very encouraging,” he said.

“We’ve done remarkably well and the players have been magnificent.

“The step up is a big step up, but so far they have been brilliant.

“They can be so pleased by what they’ve done in the first 11 games.

“These lads are capable of achieving really good things and they’re enjoying being where they are.”

Meanwhile, in-form defender Callum Howe has called for more of the same from his team-mates against Orient.

“We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing so far,” Howe said.

“We’ve kept a few clean-sheets, we’re creating chances and scoring a lot of goals at the moment.

“We’re confident and we’ve got some momentum.

“The Leyton Orient game is massive. They are a big club and also unbeaten so it will be a real test, but we don’t need to change anything as we’ve done very well this season.”

Harrogate are expecting their biggest crowd of the season and are advising people to purchase tickets in advance.

Elsewhere in the National League tomorrow, 10th-placed FC Halifax Town host Hartlepool United.

EVO-Stik League East League pacesetters Ossett United will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they host struggling Spalding United tomorrow.

United hold top spot on goal difference but have Morpeth Town, Pontefract Collieries and Frickley Athletic breathing down their necks also on 12 points.

Pontefract will want to put Tuesday night’s 4-0 defeat to Farsley Celtic in the League Cup behind them when they host 15th-placed Tadcaster Albion tomorrow.

Another East Division game follows next Tuesday, away to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Elsewhere tomorrow, struggling Pickering Town host Belper Town.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare will be looking to open up a gap at the top when they host local rivals Liversedge tomorrow.

Hemsworth are one point clear at the top but have played more games than most of their rivals.

Mid-table Liversedge will want to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Penistone Church last time out.

Second-placed Yorkshire Amateur could take advantage of any slip-up from Hemsworth when they host seventh-placed Eccleshill United.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Garforth Town host Penistone Church and rock-bottom Harrogate Railway entertain Bridlington Town.

The big game in Division One sees second-placed Nostell Miners Welfare host third-placed Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Nostell suffered only their second defeat of the season last weekend when they slipped to a 3-2 reverse at Grimsby Borough and will be looking to close the gap on current league leaders Winterton Rangers.

Rangers host eight-placed Glasshoughton Welfare tomorrow, who themselves will be targeting an upset.