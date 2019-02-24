Harrogate Town back in play-off picture after victory at Chesterfield

Harrogate Town moved back into the play-off positions as they defeated John Sheridan’s Chesterfield 1-0 at the Proact Stadium in the National League.

The first chance of the game fell the way of Harrogate Town as Lloyd Kerry got an effort away at goal but Chesterfield goalkeeper Shwan Jalal saved well.

Town wouldn’t rue the missed opportunity for long as a corner from George Thomson corner bounced off Chesterfield forward Scott Boden, landing in his own goal.

Town could have doubled the lead after a defensive mistake from Curtis Weston allowed Kerry to pick up the ball, but he dragged his shot wide under pressure.

The hosts nearly levelled in the 89th minute. Charlie Carter flashed an effort over bar following a corner.

Moments later Chesterfield were inches away from finding the equaliser. Tom Denton’s headed effort hit the inside of the post and left James Belshaw rooted to the ground but the chance went begging and Town survived.

Elsewhere in the National League, 10-man FC Halifax Town were held to another goalless draw at The Shay by Havant and Waterlooville.

James Berrett was dismissed just after half-an-hour for a poor tackle, but one that looked a booking and no more.

After that, the Shaymen struggled to impose themselves against a Havant side who didn’t make full use of their man-advantage. Town started well but failed to create any clear-cut chances or shots on goal.

Matty Kosylo cut in from the right and fired a yard or two over left-footed, but Havant had the first efforts on target midway through the first-half – Alfie Rutherford’s shot easily saved by Sam Johnson before Andreas Robinson’s free-kick was held.

In added time, substitute Jordan Preston saw a rasping drive tipped over before Wes Fogden miscued a cross only yards from goal.