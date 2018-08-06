Guiseley slip to defeat at Boston while Harrogate Town earn first National League point

Guiseley marked their return to the National League North with disappointing a 1-0 defeat away to Boston United.

Their first game back in the division for three seasons since their relegation during the last campaign saw the Lions lose to another side who will be aiming for promotion.

Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon.

This was always going to be a tough game for the Lions as they took on a side who narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season.

This game saw both sides getting forward, while not many key chances were created, there was almost an opening goal for the Lions when a long throw by Niall Heaton caused problems for Boston who were just able to clear the danger away before a Guiseley player could get a touch.

The hosts had a big opportunity just before half-time when the impressive Adam Marriott got through one on one. He fired towards goal but goalkeeper Joe Green was able to get his body in the way.

Both sides made substitutions that helped restore the flow of the game, with one of the fresh players coming on and winning the game for the hosts. United took the lead with a quarter of an hour to go, when substitute Andre Johnson picked up a pass by Marriott and made no mistake with a smart finish.

There was nearly an immediate equaliser for the visitors when a cross found Rowan Liburd and his flicked header hit the top of the crossbar.

But time ran out for Guiseley who will be looking to pick up their first points of the season tomorrow when they host Chorley.

After the defeat Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It was disappointing to lose in what was a tight game.

“We know there is a quick turnaround to the next match and that is a good thing.”

Harrogate Town almost made a winning start to life in the National League but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Sutton United after a late penalty earned the visitors a point.

Charlie Clough put Sutton 1-0 up with a bullet header in the 39th minute but that lead only lasted for 20 minutes as Jack Muldoon brought the sides level with a tap in.

Things got even better for Town with five minutes to go as substitute Kelvin Langmead fired into the bottom corner after a goalmouth scramble.

However, three minutes into the five minutes of added time Sutton won a penalty after the linesman spotted a handball in the box. Collins stepped up and squeezed the spot kick past a fully extended James Belshaw to earn the visitors a point.

Elsewhere in the National League debut goals by Jonathan Edwards and Nathan Clarke helped FC Halifax Town to a 2-0 opening day win at Braintree.