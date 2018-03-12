Guiseley lose at the death as Town march on

Ten-man Guiseley fought back from a goal and man down at Bromley but still lost 2-1 after conceding an injury-time winner on Saturday.

Bromley should have taken the lead with seven minutes gone, as Brendon Hanlan got in behind the Guiseley defence, he rounded Luke Coddington but his effort went just wide of the far post.

George Thomson celebrates his first goal against FC United of Manchester.

National League basement side Guiseley would also have a good chance in the first half this time with around half an hour gone as a ball across the area found James Roberts. He was being closed down and just fired wide of the target.

There was then an even better chance for the Lions, when a John Rooney cross found Harry Flowers, his flicked header didn’t direct the ball enough though and it passed the post.

With the scores level at the start of the second half, Coddington was called into action and put his body on the line to deny Louis Dennis who went through on goal but couldn’t beat the Guiseley keeper.

The hosts began to dominate the chances with Hanlan somehow missing his effort when about two yards out, after a cut pass found him.

With 20 minutes to go the game swung towards the hosts when Guiseley’s Victor Nirennold was sent off for a second bookable offence and moments later the opening goal arrived.

The extra-man advantage was used by the hosts when George Porter had time to find Josh Rees and he made no mistake.

It looked like it was game over but John Rooney had other ideas with his effort from the edge of the area curling into the net.

Then with 90 minutes gone a long ball found substitute Omar Bugiel who hit an effort into the bottom left hand corner and it was another last-gasp defeat for Guiseley.

Interim manager Sean St Ledger said after the game: “We have faced another good side and shown the right attitude to get back into it, then we haven’t held on. We showed the mentality to keep going, but just couldn’t see it out.”

FC Halifax Town moved eight points clear of the National League relegation zone thanks to a 3-1 win at Woking – Jamie Fullarton’s first victory in charge.

Matty Kosylo scored twice while winger Connor Thomson marked his debut with a goal to seal only Halifax’s fourth away league win of the campaign – against a team with the third best home record in the division.

Harrogate Town have already racked up a century of goals this term after returning to the top of the National League North table courtesy of a 6-0 mauling of FC United of Manchester.

Jack Emmett open the scoring and Liam Kitching’s header double the advantage.

Ex-FC United player George Thomson added the next two – the second Town’s 100th league and cup effort of 2017/18.

Jake Wright then got on the scoresheet before Thomson completed his hat-trick.

Bradford Park Avenue, meanwhile, saw their play-off bid falter further as a 3-3 home draw with Alfreton extended their longest run without a victory this season to a fifth game.

A first goal of the season for Matt Hill gave Avenue the lead at the Horsfall Stadium, only for Tom Platt to level for from distance and Chris Sharp put the away team ahead after another long-range attempt. Johnson in the second half and, after Brendon Daniels replied with a free-kick, earned his team a point following a late scrambled effort.

Farsley Celtic were left without a game for the second week running after their game away to Witton Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Results elsewhere meant that the Celts dropped a place to fifth, but Farsley will be hoping to continue their three-game winning streak when they travel to Matlock Town next weekend.

In Division One North, Brighouse Town are now six games without a win as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat away to Clitheroe. Brighouse took an early courtesy of Jack Normanton. However, the hosts were comfortably in front by the interval, as Joe Mitchell, Jack Egan and Kurt Willoughby all found the back of the net. Brighouse did get an injury time consolation as Mohammed Ibrahim prodded home, but it was too little too late for Brighouse.

Tadcaster Albion were left frustrated as they were forced to settle for a point at home to Atherton Collieries, drawing 0-0. This result leaves Albion in sixth position and four games unbeaten, ahead of tomorrow night’s derby away to Ossett Town.

Ossett Town and Ossett Albion were both left without a game due to the weather, whilst the fixture list awarded Frickley Athletic a weekend off in Division 1 South.