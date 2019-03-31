Guiseley leave it late to earn share of the spoils against York City

Guiseley moved six points clear of the relegation zone after a late goal secured them a 1-1 draw against York City in National North.

The Minstermen started brightly and took the lead when a cross by Jordan Burrow found Paddy McLaughlin who had a free header and made no mistake – powering his effort into the top right-hand corner.

Guiseley's Alex Purver.

After their first home win in 2019 during midweek, Guiseley almost equalised after Kaine Felix found Kingsley James with a cross, but his effort drifted wide.

York were by far the better team during the first half and should have doubled their advantage when McLaughlin cut into the area and aimed a shot past keeper Marcus Dewhurst but Josh Langley was in the right place to clear off the line.

The away side continued to press for another goal and early in the second half, Burrow fired in a good cross and it took a fine block by Langley to stop Alex Kempster having an easy tap-in.

As the game reached the latter stages, Guiseley got back level. Some fine work by George Cantrill saw him beat four York players and he crossed for James who powered his effort into the top of the net.

Guiseley joint boss Russ O'Neill.

In the end the hosts nearly won it, Alex Purver took aim from 20 yards out and his low-drive hit the crossbar and went out of play.

Speaking after the game, Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “This was a really good point. We played a side who were outstanding during the first half, we upped our game and scored a good goal. It’s important to go another point clear from the bottom three.”

Meanwhile, York City boss Steve Watson was left frustrated with how his side finished the game.

He said: “We started the game well and it’s a well-taken goal. The tempo just seemed to drop a bit for us as we reached the end of the match and they have got their goal.”

Guiseley next face Spennymoor Town tomorrow while York City take on Southport next Saturday.

Elsewhere in National North, Bradford Park Avenue have only won two of their last eight home matches following a 1-1 draw with Alfreton, but Gianluca Havern’s spectacular half-volley did at least secure a share of the spoils on 86 minutes.

Gibraltar international Reece Styche had earlier opened the scoring just eight minutes after being hailed from the bench. He tapped in after Luke Shiels had helped on Josh Clackstone’s long throw.