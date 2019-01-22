Guiseley joint boss Marcus Bignot looking for rip-roaring response from his Lions

Guiseley joint manager Marcus Bignot has labelled tonight’s National North clash with Hereford at Nethermoor as a “crunch fixture”.

The Lions were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at table toppers Chorley on Saturday, leaving them five points above the relegation zone in 18th place but, crucially, with up to two games in hand on the bottom three.

And with one of those catch-up games against 19th-placed Hereford tonight, the significance of the match is not lost on Bignot.

“Tuesday night is certainly a crunch fixture,” said Bignot.

“Tuesday night is important, it is an opportunity to bounce back and I am looking forward to seeing how the lads respond.”

The Lions will be glad to get back on home territory after three straight away games which have yielded a solitary point from the match at Chester.

Hereford sit just three points behind Guiseley in the table and the Bulls have named former Lions loanee James Roberts and James Wesolowski in their squad managed by former Gloucester City boss Tim Harris.