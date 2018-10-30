Guiseley hoping for more home gains when they host Blyth Spartans

GUISELEY will be hoping for more home comforts tonight when they host Blyth Spartans in National North (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Lions have lost only once at Nethermoor this season – in their first home match of the campaign against table-topping Chorley – but after Saturday’s excellent draw against second-placed Kidderminster Harriers, joint manager Russ O’Neill is taking nothing for granted ahead of tonight’s game.

“It will be a really tough game,” he said. “We are going to have to be at our best to get three points and if we can we’ll take the four points over the two games.”

Seventeenth-placed Blyth currently sit five points behind Guiseley in the table but have had a mixed bag of results recently. They enjoyed a 1-0 win at Southport on Saturday in the league but that followed a 1-0 reverse at York in the Emirates FA Cup and a 4-0 league defeat at Boston.

Four of their 13 points have come on the road with their biggest win being 8-1 over Chester in August.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue could move into second place with a victory over Darlington tonight. Mark Bower’s side became the first team to beat leaders Chorley on Saturday thanks to a strike from on-loan striker Jake Beesley.

In the National League, Harrogate Town host Barrow and FC Halifax Town travel to Solihull Moors.