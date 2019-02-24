Guiseley edge closer to drop zone after Alfreton defeat

Guiseley are now just three points clear of the national League relegation zone following their 1-0 home defeat to Alfreton Town on Saturday.

This was a match of few key opportunities, with a goal 10 minutes before the half-time break proving to be the difference.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill.

Before the match the Lions announced the signing of Kwame Boateng, with the ex-Bradford City youngster named on the bench.

Alfreton started brightly with Danny O’Brien receiving a through-ball behind the Guiseley defence, his effort though was blocked.

Guiseley had their first chance of the match after good work by Rowan Liburd who crossed for Curtis Morrison, the winger though just couldn’t make contact with it.

There was just over half an hour gone when Alfreton took the lead. They cleared a Guiseley corner and broke in numbers with Bobby Johnson crossing for Jordan Sinnott who scored with a free header.

The hosts would nearly equalise immediately, as a long-throw wasn’t dealt with and Niall Heaton saw his shot beat Sam Ramsbottom but Martin Riley was in the right place to clear it off the line.

The second half saw a battle in midfield, which neither side was able to truly dictate.

The hosts could have grabbed a point late on, when Akeel Francis on his debut was found in the area from a looping cross, but his attempted overhead kick would go over the crossbar and it was the Billy Heath’s side who left with the three points.

The afternoon would get even worse for Guiseley thanks to Ashton United gaining a shock victory away at league leaders Chorley, with the Lions now fully involved in a battle to avoid back-to-back relegations.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is obviously very frustrating to lose this game.

“We now have a full week to prepare for the next set of matches and know that we need to get more points on the board.”

Bradford Park Avenue ended their run of seven games without a win by beating play-off rivals Chester 2-0.

Jake Beesley bagged a brace to ensure Mark Bower’s men collected maximum points for the first time in 2019, netting the first in controversial fashion after just 30 seconds.

The home striker tapped in despite Lewis Knight’s cross having appeared to run out of play.

Beesley went on to add a second when he intercepted a poor Bradley Jackson pass and, whilst away keeper Grant Shenton saved his first shot, the on-loan Salford forward followed up to find an inviting net.

A header off the line by Jamie Spencer also prevented Danny Livesey from giving the visitors a lifeline five minutes from time.