Guiseley cash in by seeing off brave Stourbridge in FA Cup

Guiseley were made to work hard but they progressed to the first round of the FA Cup after a 3-1 win against Stourbridge on Saturday.

The result ensured Guiseley picked up £25,000 and reached the first round for the second time in as many seasons.

Kaine Felix.

There may have been a division between the two sides but Stourbridge came into this game on good form having defeated two National League North sides in previous FA Cup stages.

The visitors made a bright start yet Guiseley took the lead thanks to Will Thornton’s header – he was found by Alex Purver’s cross and finished calmly.

A real moment of quality brought the scores level when Luke Benbow collected a pass in the area, flicked the ball in the air and scored with an overhead kick into the right-hand corner.

Benbow could have got a second when he was well placed in the area after a ball over the top found him but Thornton was in the right place as he made a last-ditch tackle to stop him.

Guiseley got back in front when they hit on the counter attack. Keeper Joe Green put a fine ball over the Stourbridge defence and found Kayode Odejayi who unselfishly passed to Lewis Walters who had a tap-in.

Moments later the game was wrapped up when Kaine Felix came off the bench and with his first touches delivered a powerful run into the area and calmly finished.

So the Lions can now look forward to the FA Cup first round draw tonight (7pm), where they will find out who they will face in November.

After the win was secured Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It was a really tough game. We had to match their endeavour but in the end we deserved to go through.

“This is another good performance where in the end we have got the result as well.”

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Harrogate Town were held to a goalless draw by fellow National League high-flyers Wrexham.

Home substitute Mark Beck spurned a great chance to grab a late winner, but just as was the case when the sides met at the CNG Stadium at the end of September, neither team could find a breakthrough. The teams must do battle once again in a replay tomorrow evening.

FC Halifax and Warrington will meet again at The Shay tomorrow after a 2-2 draw in their fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie.

Nathan Clarke’s fifth-minute header got Town off to the perfect start, but that was cancelled out by Ben Garrity’s superb equaliser midway through the first half.

Tony Gray then finished smartly just after half-time to hand Warrington the lead, but Matty Kosylo restored parity when he capitalised on a defensive error.

Bradford Park Avenue, meanwhile, moved up to third in the National League North table after capitalising fully on Nuneaton Borough’s cash woes during a 6-0 away win.

After Enoch Andoh had hit the frame of the goal for the hosts, Bradford stormed into a 3-0 lead by the break with Connor Branson opening the scoring after rounding Nuneaton keeper Cameron Belford.

Nicky Wroe doubled the advantage in spectacular fashion, shooting from just inside the home half after spotting Belford off his line before Jamie Spence got his name on the scoresheet.

In the second period, Belford was then sent off for kicking out at Jake Beesley, who converted the resulting penalty past sub keeper Mike Calvely.

Alex Hurst went on to add a goal on his debut and, after Boro were reduced to nine men when Jack Blackham limped out of the action, Beesley got his second of the afternoon.