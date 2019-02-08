Guiseley bring in Digie to boost survival fight

GUISELEY have completed the signing of Kidderminster Harriers defender Kennedy Digie for a nominal fee – and he is line to make his debut in tomorrow’s National League North home game with high-flying Stockport County.

The Lions beat off interest from several rival clubs to sign the 22-year-old, who has signed on until the end of next season, with the news being a timely boost to joint managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neil.

O’Neil said: “Kennedy is a player I have known of for several years and has impressed every time I have watched or competed against him. We always felt he was out of our price range in this season of financial re-adjustment, however circumstances changed and we believe the fee paid is a fantastic deal for the club considering the player’s potential”

“Although primarily a defender, he has the ability to play further forward and I believe he will quickly become a fans’ favourite at Nethermoor with his athletic game and winners mentality.”

Digie has spent much of his time at Kidderminster out on loan – featuring for spells at Stourbridge, Worcester City, Nuneaton, Hednesford Town and more latterly York City.

Digie said: “I am delighted to be signing for Guiseley and I know quite a bit about them as I used to play with their former Academy player Ben Whitfield at Kidderminster and he told me they were a good club.

“I am looking forward to my future with this club, I saw them play earlier in the season and they looked a good strong team.

“I do not think that they should be where they are in the table, I am looking forward to helping them to move up the league. I don’t think it will be long before we are pushing back up the league.”

The Lions will be seeking their first three points at Nethermoor since October 13 against Stockport – with the merits of victory likely to be two-fold and highly opportune.

Alongside claiming a relieving success on home soil, it would also boost their cause towards the wrong end of the table with fourth-from-bottom Guiseley increasingly minding the gap between themselves and the relegation placings.