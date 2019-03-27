Guiseley 1 Curzon Ashton 0: Alex Purver strike claims crucial three points for Lions

Man-of-the-match Alex Purver netted a crucial winner 15 minutes from time last night as Guiseley claimed a much-needed 1-0 victory over Curzon Ashton to move five points clear of the National North relegation zone.

After the disappointment of losing at the weekend at Hereford, Guiseley started brightly, a corner was swung in and found Kaine Felix who flicked the effort past Curzon keeper Cam Mason but two defenders on the line were able to clear it away.

The hosts had an even better chance to take the lead soon after. Another corner found Scott Garner who powered his header against the bar and it was eventually cleared.

The hosts then suffered a blow when Lewis Archer on went off on his home debut with a knock and that seemed to affect the players.

Curzon had their first real opportunity just before the break, when Luke Wall ran into the area and fired towards goal but Purver did well to get his body in the way.

Wall had an even better chance when he shot from the edge of the area. It looked to be going in but Andy Halls got a vital touch on the ball and it went narrowly wide.

Guiseley would finally score a goal for the first time in five and a half weeks in the league when a long throw wasn’t cleared, it fell to Purver who showed real persistence to place his effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

There was tension in the air during the closing stages but the Lions saw the game out.

After the result Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is a big three points, to get the goal, the clean sheet, it was a great evening for us all.

“We now have that home win and want to build on it against York City at the weekend.”

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Cantrill, Garner, Halls, Langley, Purver, James, Felix (Morrison 66) Barkers, Archer (Odejayi 40) Dyche (Moyo 90). Unused subs: Clayton, Digie.

Curzon Ashton: Mason, Thornley, Senior McJannet, Hunt, Rowney (McAtee 80) Crankshaw, Brooke, Reilly (Deakin 85) Miller, Wall (Wardle 80). Unused subs: Shenton, Shaw.

Referee: Michael Barlow.