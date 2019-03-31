First-half strikes see Farsley win battle of the Celtics

FARSLEY CELTIC maintained their one-point lead over South Shields at the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Stalybridge Celtic yesterday.

First-half strikes from Dave Syers and Jimmy Spencer were enough for the hosts, who withheld a second-half onslaught from a Stalybridge side that gave Farsley a scare when Michael Howard pulled a goal back. After his side’s fifth consecutive victory, Farsley Celtic boss Adam Lakeland said: “I thought Stalybridge were much better in the second half and they threw plenty of bodies forward and asked plenty of questions of us.

“I felt we deserved the win overall, we still had numerous opportunities in the second half where maybe decision making and execution let us down, but first half we could have been at least another goal ahead.”

Second-placed Pontefract Collieries won the game of the day in Evo-Stik East with their 3-2 victory at Tadcaster Albion.

Joe Lumsden gave Albion the lead 21 minutes, only for Nick Guest to equalise nine minutes before half-time. Will Annan put Albion back in front after the break but a Vaughan Redford penalty and a Gavin Rothery strike won the game for Pontefract.

Ossett United moved into third place courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Spalding United.

Marko Basic and Shiraz Khan netted United’s goals.

Brighouse Town dropped to fourth spot after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Cleethorpes Town.

Brighouse twice went ahead with goals from Kurt Harris and Zephaniah Thomas but could not hold on. A brace from Jacob Hazel helped mid-table Frickley Athletic claim an excellent 2-1 win at Sheffield FC, while Daniel Earl and Joseph Danby were on the mark for Pickering Town in their 2-1 victory at Belper Town.

Hemsworth MW moved up to third place in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bridlington Town.

Robert Worrall’s brace helped Knaresborough Town crush Bottesford Town 3-0, while Liversedge beat Thackley 1-0, Garforth Town drew 0-0 with Handsworth and Harrogate Railway dropped to the bottom after a 5-1 defeat to rivals Goole AFC.