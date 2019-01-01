FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town – Weaver targetting fine margins to work in Town’s favour again

REGARDLESS of the slightly downbeat way 2018 ended for Harrogate Town, head coach Simon Weaver insists the last 12 months can only be viewed as “huge” for the club.

A memorable promotion to the National League was followed by a stunning start to the new campaign at the higher level as Weaver’s side blazed a trail for the top.

Three straight defeats over the Christmas period, however, have left the Yorkshire club in sixth spot ahead of today’s short trip to FC Halifax Town, with Jamie Fullarton’s side looking to do the double over their White Rose rivals having come away from Harrogate with a 2-1 win on Boxing Day.

But despite a dip in form towards the end of the calendar year Weaver says there is still much to savour from a memorable spell for the club.

“This has been a huge year for the club and this group of players deserve every bit of credit for that,” said Weaver.

“And it is largely the same group that started off the campaign in the Conference North – they have lifted the club to new heights and with the attendances growing massively it is all moving forward.

“There is an element of it just not happening for us at the minute – but you learn more about people when the luck is not quite with you. We’re still trying to develop and improve so that these smaller margins work in our favour.”