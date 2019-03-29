FC Halifax Town boss Jamie Fullarton fancies finishing the season with a flourish

Manager Jamie Fullarton wants his FC Halifax Town side to finish the season with a flourish – starting at home to Maidenhead tomorrow.

The Shaymen have all-but secured National League safety having reached 51 points, putting them 13 clear of the relegation zone with six games left.

Maidenhead, who beat Havant and Waterlooville 2-1 on Tuesday, also look assured of fifth-tier status next season, being nine points clear of the bottom four.

So there could be a sense of freedom about both sides tomorrow. And Fullarton said: “I think that’s two defeats in 16 (league games) now which, at this level, is a difficult feat to have such a record, which is built on the foundation of the team working as they do.

“We’re looking to keep gaining momentum and finish with a flourish until the end of the season. No doubt it’ll be a difficult task against Maidenhead.

“They won on Tuesday, which might change their mindset come Saturday, because it puts them in a different position (in the league).

“So all these factors influence what they’ll do. What’s important is that we continue with the endeavour, the attitude and application, which I don’t think anybody could ever doubt about the players.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Harrogate Town will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 home defeat against Salford City when they host struggling Maidstone United.